Broncos delay construction, fans back on berm for training camp

The Denver Broncos announced a major construction project at their team headquarters last November.

And while preparations are beginning, it won’t impact the fan experience for training camp 2024.

This news comes via The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel, who spoke with Broncos president Damani Leech.

“As we got deeper into the process and got more comfortable with it, we were able to feel much more comfortable with a timeline that would allow us to hold off on the start of major construction until right after training camp,” Leech told the newspaper.

That means fans will be back on the berm for one more summer, where they’ve watched practice from the hill since 2015. Temporary seating will be in place for training camp in 2025, with construction still expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.

Also of note, the team has once again changed the name of its headquarters. It’s now “Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit” instead of the “Centura Health Training Center.” Centura Health will likely roll into the CommonSpirit name in the near future as the companies are now partners.

In the meantime, here’s a quick refresher on the construction at team headquarters now set to begin in late August via Andrew Mason:

The Broncos announced they will build a new headquarters building in the area west of the current practice fields — where fans currently park, gather and sit on the berm to watch training camp practices.

The building will be 30-percent larger than the current headquarters building. It will cover three stories, with an underground parking garage built underneath. This will allow the Broncos to roughly maintain their current total of parking spots despite losing a significant chunk of surface area to the new facility’s construction.

Construction is expected to cost $175 million, and the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse will remain.

Fans may notice some preparations when they attend training camp this year according to Leech, but it won’t affect where they sit in 2024.