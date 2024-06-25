You could be the next Rocky, Nugget looking for next SuperMascot

The Denver Nuggets may be in their glory years, creating iconic memories behind a steady group with a clear leader in Nikola Jokic. But while the actual basketball has been steady in the Michael Malone years, the mascot situation has recently become, well, Rocky. And there’s a new chapter ahead.

Rocky debuted in December of 1990 as a mountain lion that had been struck by lightning. The extremely recognizable and beloved mascot is a staple in Denver. He’s known for his antics, half-court shots and representation in the local community.

Rocky had only been played by one person until a short time ago. According to reporting by Westword, Kenn Solomon was the only person to perform as Rocky until somewhere around 2021. It’s unknown who has been playing Rocky night in and night out since Solomon fully retired but there was supposed to be a smooth transition to his Drake. But a source says he suffered a hip injury which kept him out most of last season and left the Nuggets with a third person playing Rocky. That version of the SuperMascot couldn’t even come close to hitting the halfcourt shot and a mascot with way fewer tricks. It’s unknown if Drake will still be part of Team Rocky in the future, his brother also did work as the Detroit Pistons mascot at one point.

On June 25, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) posted a job description for a mascot performer. It doesn’t exactly spell out that you’re applying to be the Hall of Fame mascot but it does say you need to know basketball.

“As a mascot performer for KSE properties, you will be considered a world-class performer and ambassador for our sport property at all home games and public appearances,” the listing says.

It also requires a person to be between five-foot-five and five-foot-nine. Other interesting notes are the prior mascot experience, tumbling, flips, dunking off a trampoline, stilt-walking and comfortability with heights.

Maybe the most interesting is the listed salary for the position, which is $70,000 to $130,000 annually. Wildy less than the viral myth that Rocky collects over $600,000 a year.

The Nuggets preseason should start in October which means KSE has a lot of work to do in a short time—they have to pick the most iconic Nugget and somebody who could be a member of the time for decades and they only have this summer to get it right.