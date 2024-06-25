Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

The Avalanche make one of their first big moves of the offseason

Jun 25, 2024, 9:24 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche made one of their first key moves of the offseason on Tuesday morning.

The team announced they’ve re-signed center Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year contract. It’s reportedly worth $5.75 million a year, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Mittelstadt was acquired in a trade from the Buffalo Sabres in March, coming over in exchange for promising young defenseman Bowen Byram. After the Avalanche have desperately tried to find a second-line center since Nazem Kadri left town in the summer of 2022, Mittelstadt appears to finally be the answer.

“Casey was a great fit for our lineup and a big contributor to our team down the stretch and in the playoffs,” Avs GM Chris MacFarland said in a release. “His game has improved every season and he took yet another big jump this past year. We believe he has an even higher level to reach and it was important to get him signed for several years.”

Mittelstadt had 10 points in 18 regular season games with Colorado and another nine points in 11 playoff games. Those 19 combined points came on seven goals and 10 assists.

“Casey is an exciting, playmaking center with good vision and hands and at just 25 years old is going to be a big part of our team moving forward,” MacFarland concluded.

At the time of the trade, Mittelstadt was leading the Sabres in points last season with 47 total in 62 games. He’ll be more of a complimentary piece in Colorado for years to come, with the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen on the roster.

Free agent forward Jonathan Drouin remains another big priority for the Avalanche this offseason, but with Mittelstadt done, hopefully Drouin is next to re-sign.

Avalanche

Andrew Cogliano...

Will Petersen

Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano retires, but staying with team

The 17-year NHL veteran Andrew Cogliano announced his retirement on Friday morning, but will immediately join the Avalanche's front office

4 days ago

Avalanche preseason schedule...

Will Petersen

Avalanche announce preseason schedule, with hockey not far off

The Avalanche announced their 2024 preseason schedule on Thursday, and believe it or not, hockey will be back in just about three months

5 days ago

Avalanche Utah...

Will Petersen

The new Avalanche “rival” in Utah won’t pick a team name, for now

Mammoth, Yeti, Outlaws, Blizzard and Venom all remain as possible names for the Utah NHL team, which may have some Avalanche fans pausing

12 days ago

Jonathan Drouin Avalanche Jets...

Will Petersen

There is big momentum for Jonathan Drouin to re-sign with the Avs

"When both sides want to make deals, deals happen," Allan Walsh, the agent for Jonathan Drouin, said about a possible return to the Avs

15 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog...

Will Petersen

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog to be in docuseries on Prime

Gabriel Landeskog will be one of 10 NHL players featured in a new docuseries on the streaming platform, set to debut this fall

19 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche Nuggets...

Will Petersen

Avalanche and Nuggets parades weren’t as close as we thought

The Avalanche and Nuggets losing stung a town that had gotten used to titles; what happened to their opponents afterwards made it even worse

21 days ago

The Avalanche make one of their first big moves of the offseason