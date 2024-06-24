Pro Football Talk higher on Broncos in Power Rankings than ESPN

NFL Power Rankings this offseason have not been kind to the Denver Broncos.

Just last month, ESPN had the Broncos at No. 31 in the league, saying only the Carolina Panthers were a worse team.

But Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio is much higher on Denver than that, slotting the Broncos in at a respectable No. 22. He has them ahead of the Vikings, Saints, Jets, Raiders, Titans, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Patriots and Panthers.

Here’s a look at the full list.

All complaints are welcome and expected. pic.twitter.com/U1MBtb73bE — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 24, 2024

Other than the Jets, it’s easy to buy the Broncos could be better than all these teams. Florio is outspoken in his criticism of New York QB Aaron Rodgers, so it makes sense he’d have them that low.

No. 22 doesn’t mean that Broncos Country should be making Super Bowl plans, but it’s better than being one spot away from the basement of the NFL.

“If Bo Nix doesn’t win the Week 1 starting job, it could be another long year for the Broncos,” Florio writes as his blurb for Denver.

That’s a common sentiment around town. Why play Jarrett Stidham the first few weeks of the season when we already saw his mediocre performances in the final two games of last year? Head coach Sean Payton might feel differently, so it’ll be something to watch.

If Nix can get significant playing time, show some promise, and have the Broncos at No. 22 in the Power Rankings at the end of the year, he’ll get a shot to be the full-time starter in 2025 and beyond.