It’s still early to rise for Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jaleel McLaughlin is easy to miss — until he gets the football.

At 5-foot-7, he is the shortest Bronco, so he can get lost amidst a crowd of football players. As an undrafted rookie last year, he took the field for his initial preseason game in Arizona with a misspelled name on the back of his jersey.

But get him out there on the field during OTAs, and the burst that he displayed as a quick, dynamic rotational running back is there.

In recent weeks, McLaughlin picked up where he left off as one of the Broncos’ most-dynamic players. But that’s just the beginning of how he continues to impress.

“He’ll come up and wear me out asking for cut ups and looking at certain routes,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “So, it’s one-to-two. But he’s here at 5:15 [a.m.], even in the offseason, [and is the] first one here running in the weight room.

“By the time he’s at breakfast and most people are arriving, he’s put in a good hour and a half’s worth of work. It’s just the way he’s wired, and it’s impressive.”

Near the end of the regular season, Payton noted the team’s vision for McLaughlin “continues to grow” based on what he showed throughout his rookie season.

Five months later, that trend line hasn’t changed.

FOR JALEEL McLAUGHLIN, THE KEY TO MORE PLAYING TIME IS PASS PROTECTION

Payton pointed to Jaleel McLaughin wanting to “continue to work on his role in the passing game.” And while that includes improvement as a receiving target, the biggest area of potential growth for him is as a blocker.

McLaughlin himself pointed to that when discussing his points of emphasis as the 2023 season concluded. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi concurred, noting that it was the key to McLaughlin playing more.

“He’s plenty smart enough, you know, it’s just he’s not as big as some of the other guys,” Lombardi said in January. “And so, being able to get those reps and us seeing that, yeah, he’s going to be able to block these 250-pound linebackers — if he’s matched up on ’em — would be the big thing.”

There are techniques McLaughlin can use to overcome his potential size disadvantage, Lombardi said in January.

“Closing space,” Lombardi said then. “”Don’t wait on him, because the longer you wait, the faster he’s gonna hit you. So, closing space, leverage, strike points, all of those things.”

McLaughlin doesn’t have to be a devastating blocker. But if he can be effective enough to pick up a blitz and not telegraph the offense’s intent when he enters the field, his snaps should rise — and with it, his chances to distinguish himself in actual game play, just as he does on the practice field and throughout the Broncos offices.