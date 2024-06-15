Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Report: Colorado’s Derrick White ‘replacement candidate’ for USA

Jun 14, 2024, 8:33 PM | Updated: 8:34 pm

Derrick White of the USA...

Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Local hero Derrick White could use his strong season to find a way onto Team USA’s roster for this summer’s Olympics in Paris, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

White Started 73 games in the regular season for the NBA’s best Boston Celtics and all 18 playoff games thus far, making his second-straight All-Defensive Team. In the regular season, White’s numbers were up across the board, averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1 steal and 1.2 blocks a game on 40% shooting from deep. White’s production has again risen in the postseason, capping his season with a likely ring in the coming days for the Celtics.

“I’m told that Derrick White will be a prominent replacement candidate for USA Basketball’s summer Olympic roster if the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard is not able to fully rehab back that knee injury that ended his playoff season prematurely,” Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown on Friday. “That’s certainly something USA Basketball is monitoring.”

The 32-year-old six-time All-Star, Leonard, missed the last eight games of the season and then four more in the playoffs with inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee. One of the league’s best players when healthy, he averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season. Leonard has never played for Team USA but practiced with the squad ahead of the 2012 games.

Meanwhile, White’s wild ride to the top means he was never thought of as a top player to represent the country until recently—and that’s despite playing college ball just miles from the Olympic facility for division two University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. The overlooked prospect blossomed for the Moutain Lions before transferring to Colorado-Boulder becoming a star for the Buffaloes and entering the NBA. Unlike many of the other who grew up playing for Team USA‘s youth teams, White didn’t join the program until 2018.

White would be added to replace Leonard’s seven-time all-defensive team efforts. He would join Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday on the roster headlined by LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. They will be led by Steve Kerr with Grant Hill having picked the 12 players headed to France.

White is already just one of 20 NBA players ever to be born in Colorado, one of 28 to play their high school ball in the Centennial State and one of 29 to suit up for the Buffaloes. If Leonard isn’t able to go and White is picked, he would join late Buffs stars Burdie Haldorson and Robert Jeangerard as CU-Boulder grads to represent Team USA in Men’s hoops.

Buffs

Deion Sanders Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

Coach Prime called a “Hollywood created celebrity” by top analyst

It's popular these days to rip Coach Prime, and that's exactly what ESPN's Paul Finebaum did on the "McElroy and Cubelic" show

3 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Shedeur Sanders compares himself to Tom Brady and Michael Vick

Imagine a QB with the athleticism of Michael Vick with the accuracy of Tom Brady—that's the model for Shedeur Sanders

4 days ago

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders CU Buffs...

Will Petersen

People think the CU Buffs can win the 2024 national championship

The odds for the CU Buffs to win the College Football Playoff have shifted, and that's due to Colorado being the fourth most bet team

9 days ago

Joel Klatt...

Will Petersen

Joel Klatt thinks Coach Prime’s Buffs can play in Big 12 title game

Sniffing the playoff would be a huge win for the Buffs, while getting there would send Boulder into a tizzy; Joel Klatt isn't ruling it out

11 days ago

Folsom Field video board...

Will Petersen

The huge new video board at Folsom Field is coming along nicely

The new video board at Folsom Field measures 130 feet wide by 36 feet high, eight feet taller than the old board and 98 feet wider

12 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Prime may benefit from ‘game-changing’ NCAA transfer settlement

Phil Weiser has been a leader in changing rules around NCAA's restrictions on transfers and the latest step may benefit Deion Sanders

15 days ago

Report: Colorado’s Derrick White ‘replacement candidate’ for USA