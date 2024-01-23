Aaron Gordon one step closer to playing for Team USA in Paris

The Denver Nuggets should be well represented in Paris this summer as several players are expected to be on Olympic rosters representing their countries.

Nikola Jokic will of course star for Serbia while Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar should play key roles for Canada and Slovenia. Aaron Gordon could find his way onto the American roster, as Team USA announced an initial pool of 41 players to consider for their roster on Tuesday.

That group was headlined by NBA stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum.

Gordon has prior experience in red, white and blue but not on the biggest stage. Gordon was the 2013 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year, after he led the Americans to gold at the 2013 U19 World Cup and was part of the Nike Hoops Summit. Gordon was MVP of that tournament and had also been a champion at the U16 level in 2011. Gordon was on the junior national team from 2010 and 2012 and trained with the USA Men’s Select Team in 2016.

Gordon said prior to this season that he would be excited to get the opportunity to play for Team USA and would love to play in the Olympics. Michael Porter Jr. said the same but will not get the opportunity to make the roster. Still, AG is going to have to beat out several All-Stars to make the roster but maybe they need a high-level role player, something he’s already used to doing.

Also in camp will be Colorado native Derrick White. The former Buffaloes standout is having a career year as a role player for the Celtics.