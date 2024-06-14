Reigning All-Star MVP headed to injured list

Elias Díaz is headed to the injured list, but a familiar name will return to fill the spot on the 25-man roster of the Colorado Rockies.

The reigning All-Star MVP landed on the 10-day injured list Friday, four days after suffering a calf strain Monday night in a 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Taking his spot will be outfielder Nolan Jones, who struggled before the Rockies placed him on the injured list April 30 due to back stiffness.

Jones was hitting .170 with a .591 OPS to open the season. Right-knee soreness that set in during a rehab stint last month extended Jones’ stint on the injured list; he had to stop his first rehab stretch with AAA Albuquerque after three games.

He notched a .242 average with a .783 OPS during his second rehab stint, which began June 2.

ELIAS DÍAZ COULD BE ON THE TRADE MARKET BY NEXT MONTH

Elias Díaz is expected to be one of the hotter commodities on the trade market as the July 30 trade deadline approaches. In the wake of a season in which he earned MVP honors in his first All-Star Game appearance, the 33-year old catcher and occasional designated hitter sports a .303 average with 5 home runs and 28 RBI in 55 games.

No. 2 catcher Jacob Stallings has also been impressive this year. Like Díaz, his bat has warranted use as a designated hitter when he’s not behind the plate. Stallings has a .295 average with an .823 OPS.

Díaz is in his contract year, and his combination of contract, age and recent proficiency makes him a potential candidate to be dealt from a Rockies side that remains mired in last place in the NL West. The Rockies are 3-9 in June after finding their footing in May, posting a 14-13 month after a disastrous 7-22 ledger in March and April.