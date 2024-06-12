Steve Carell shouts out Nikola Jokic, Denver added to Megaverse

Nikola Jokic’s crossover with the Minions and Despicable Me may just be starting, that is if the Mega Minions Megaverse plays out on the timeline Illumination set. If not, at the very least the NBA’s three-time MVP at least got a shoutout from A-lister Steve Carell, who voices Gru, the character Jokic dressed up as to a game and imitated in a commercial.

“I love the guy, I love the cartoon,” Jokic said of Gru about two months ago. “I just wanted to have a little fun.”

Doing press for the upcoming Despicable Me 4, Carell was asked about Jokic showing up to Ball Arena dressed like the character the actor voices.

“Pretty good, I think he nailed it completely. Good for him, I give him high marks for that,” Carell said.

Steve Carell is asked about Jokic wearing the Gru threads to Ball Arena. pic.twitter.com/AvQqix2z61 — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) June 11, 2024

Meanwhile “Jokic boss” has seemingly been added into the Minions lore, as Illumination has put on their Minions Megaverse website a movie that comes out in 2051 called Despicable in Denver, where the Mega Minions are tasked with delivering a horse to a man who looks like Gru. WHO COULD THAT BE?

The joke is that there are 50 Mega Minions movies coming in the next 100 years of their cinematic universe and the 2051 installment with a Jokic crossover is just part of the fun. While we might not get an actually Jokic Minions movie, we’ll always have that trailer.

My favorite part of this joke is 2051 being the release year for "Mega Minions Despicable in Denver" Imagine a 56-year-old Nikola Jokić in Denver. https://t.co/hGQo4sUgdm — Nadia Houneini (@nadiahouneini) June 11, 2024

Despicable Me 4 drops early next month. Knowing how big of a cartoon lover the Denver Nuggets star center is, you know he’ll be seeing the movie within hours of its release.