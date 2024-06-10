Close
Former Broncos coach Wade Phillips leads team to UFL Title Game

Jun 10, 2024, 10:54 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos fans still love Wade Phillips.

And the 76-year-old is still an amazing football coach.

Phillips led the San Antonio Brahmas to the UFL Championship Game on Sunday night with a 25-15 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks. That earned the Brahmas the XFL Conference Title, and they’ll now face Birmingham Stallions for the UFL crown. The UFL is new in 2024, after the XFL and USFL merged.

Phillips had two stints in Denver with the Broncos, including one as a head coach during the 1993 and 1994 seasons. But he’s most remembered for being the defensive coordinator when the team won Super Bowl 50 behind a dominant unit.

The Broncos made life impossibly hard on Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady and Cam Newton during their impressive run to a third Lombardi Trophy. Phillips got the most out of Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller, as well as a defense that featured other greats like DeMarcus Ware, Chris Harris Jr., Aqib Talib and plenty of household names.

Phillips famously said after that game he was excited they got to see Lady Gaga perform the National Anthem. Despite being an older coach, he still related fantastically to his players and always had a great sense of humor.

The Brahmas went 7-3 during the regular season, despite being picked before the year to be the worst team in the league. That’s a testament to Phillips still having the magic touch as a great football coach.

Now, Phillips is one win away from capturing another ring. And could a return to the NFL be on deck after that? After all, it seems like age is just a number for this man.

Former Broncos coach Wade Phillips leads team to UFL Title Game