Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone not watching NBA Finals, yet

Jun 7, 2024, 4:27 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is still stinging from the team’s Game 7 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So much so in fact, Malone hasn’t brought himself to watch the rest of the NBA playoffs so far.

Malone joined Jim Rome on Friday for a rare offseason interview, and shared that interesting tidbit. Rome asked him about the Boston Celtics beating down the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“I’ll be honest, I did not watch it,” Malone said with a laugh. “I will definitely watch the games at some point. You can always learn.”

And even though the Nuggets were NBA champions in 2023, it’ll be a learning offseason for the team. Blowing a 20-point second half lead at home in an elimination game will do that.

But for Malone, he’s simply bummed out that Denver isn’t on the same stage it was a year ago, trying to win back-to-back titles.

“I still have a hard time sitting there and watching it because I want to be there. I want to be coaching the Nuggets in the NBA Finals,” Malone said. “But it’s just still a little bit too raw for me right now to sit there and watch those games.”

Malone’s logic is fair. Fans are still hurting from the collapse to the Wolves, and so is the team’s head coach. That said, he’s also in the process of moving on.

Michael Malone went on to tell Rome it’s been nice to spend time with his wife and two daughters, while also focusing on offseason priorities like meeting with the front office and draft workouts.

For now, the NBA Finals will have to wait. Maybe come July or August, coach will be able to fire them up. And hopefully the Nuggets are back in that series in 2025.

Nuggets

Aaron Gordon, Matt Barnes, and Drew Gordon attend party...

Jake Shapiro

Aaron Gordon gets a tribute tattoo for his brother days after death

"Big bruh lives thru me 🖤," Aaron Gordon captioned a post to Instagram which featured a tattoo to honor his brother Drew Gordon

7 hours ago

Vlatko Cancar #31 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets bench piece Vlatko Cancar one step closer to return

The Denver Nuggets were without forward Vlatko Cancar last season due to injury but he's on the comeback trail this summer

2 days ago

David Adelman...

Jake Shapiro

Cavs get permission to interview Nuggets top assistant coach

David Adelman is getting closer to a head coaching job, as the Nuggets have allowed him to interview for the opening with the Cavaliers

3 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche Nuggets...

Will Petersen

Avalanche and Nuggets parades weren’t as close as we thought

The Avalanche and Nuggets losing stung a town that had gotten used to titles; what happened to their opponents afterwards made it even worse

4 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic enjoys another river-rafting trip

The three-time MVP Nikola Jokic isn't a participant in this year's NBA Finals so he can hit the river a bit early

4 days ago

DaRon Holmes II #15 of the Dayton Flyers celebrates defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 63-60 in the fir...

Jake Shapiro

Latest ESPN mock predicts the Nuggets go big in first round

The Nuggets are in need of frontcourt help, taxing Jokic and Gordon the last few seasons, ESPN mocks DaRon Holmes II as the answer

7 days ago

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone not watching NBA Finals, yet