Nuggets head coach Michael Malone not watching NBA Finals, yet

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is still stinging from the team’s Game 7 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So much so in fact, Malone hasn’t brought himself to watch the rest of the NBA playoffs so far.

Malone joined Jim Rome on Friday for a rare offseason interview, and shared that interesting tidbit. Rome asked him about the Boston Celtics beating down the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“I want to be there coaching the Denver Nuggets. It’s a little too raw for me right now to sit down and watch those games.”@nuggets head coach Michael Malone on the NBA finals. pic.twitter.com/OzcOPo87Yt — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 7, 2024

“I’ll be honest, I did not watch it,” Malone said with a laugh. “I will definitely watch the games at some point. You can always learn.”

And even though the Nuggets were NBA champions in 2023, it’ll be a learning offseason for the team. Blowing a 20-point second half lead at home in an elimination game will do that.

But for Malone, he’s simply bummed out that Denver isn’t on the same stage it was a year ago, trying to win back-to-back titles.

“I still have a hard time sitting there and watching it because I want to be there. I want to be coaching the Nuggets in the NBA Finals,” Malone said. “But it’s just still a little bit too raw for me right now to sit there and watch those games.”

Malone’s logic is fair. Fans are still hurting from the collapse to the Wolves, and so is the team’s head coach. That said, he’s also in the process of moving on.

Michael Malone went on to tell Rome it’s been nice to spend time with his wife and two daughters, while also focusing on offseason priorities like meeting with the front office and draft workouts.

For now, the NBA Finals will have to wait. Maybe come July or August, coach will be able to fire them up. And hopefully the Nuggets are back in that series in 2025.