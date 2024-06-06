Close
AVALANCHE

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog to be in docuseries on Prime

Jun 6, 2024, 1:46 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The recovery journey for Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is about to get even more revealing.

Landeskog, who’s undergone multiple knee surgeries and hasn’t played in the NHL the last two seasons, was followed by a camera crew this season from Prime Video.

He’ll be one of 10 players featured in the new docuseries on the streaming platform, set to debut this fall. When Landeskog held a press conference last month, a cameraman from Prime was present, following him through Family Sports Center on his way to the interview room. It was that day Landeskog announced he was not retiring.

Although when we’ll see him next remains up in the air. The captain of the Avs joked it could be anywhere from mid-September to next April. It’s clearly his goal to get on the ice during the 2024-25 regular season, but when that happens is still unknown.

Landeskog spoke about feeling great times, but also encountering setbacks that kept him off the ice for a month. Hopefully this new docuseries chronicles those ups and downs that fans missed last season.

Joining Landeskog on the cast will be the likes of Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and Panthers stud Matthew Tkachuk. Those two are set to meet in the Stanley Cup Final, with Edmonton and Florida beginning their series on Saturday night.

Other players followed by camera crews this season include Jacob Trouba, Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, Quinn Hughes, Jack Eichel, William Nylander and Filip Forsberg.

This marks the fourth original hockey program Amazon has produced with NHL Productions for Prime Video. And Gabriel Landeskog making his debut.

