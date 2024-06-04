Joel Klatt thinks Coach Prime’s Buffs can play in Big 12 title game

Former Colorado QB Joel Klatt, now one of the best college football analysts in the country, still believes in Deion Sanders and the CU Buffs.

Klatt was on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday, and spoke glowingly of Coach Prime and his Colorado program.

First, Klatt pointed out that Sanders delivered “a 400 percent increase in wins” from where CU was in 2022 to 2023. The Buffs went from a one-win team to four victories.

Klatt shared a story about telling Colorado AD Rick George that his football team was the most irrelevant and worst program of all the power five universities. He noted hiring Sanders immediately changed that, and cited the economic impact on the school and a 68 percent increase in applications.

And then Klatt started talking about some big expectations for this upcoming season. The whole clip is worth your time, particularly starting at the 2:45 mark.

"There's a chance Colorado is competing to go to the Big 12 Championship game." — @joelklatt on Coach Prime in second season with the Buffaloes pic.twitter.com/hyesnFPGaL — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 3, 2024

“I think the play on the field is going to start to catch up with some of the expectations,” Klatt said. “I think that Colorado, if they’re able to protect Shedeur Sanders… I think that Colorado can win eight games, I think they can double their win total from a year ago.”

He then went on to say even nine wins is a possibility, as well as pointing out that two-way star Travis Hunter is perhaps the best player in college football.

Klatt then started dreaming really big, mentioning the 12-team playoff that begins this year.

“There’s a chance Colorado is competing to go to the Big 12 Championship game. If they were to get into that game they’d be 60 minutes from the college football playoff. It’s not out of the realm of possibility, ” Klatt said.

Even sniffing the playoff would be a huge win for the Buffs and their fans, while getting there would send Boulder into a tizzy.

And it’s something Joel Klatt isn’t ruling out.