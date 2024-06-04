Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Joel Klatt thinks Coach Prime’s Buffs can play in Big 12 title game

Jun 4, 2024, 10:55 AM | Updated: 10:55 am

Joel Klatt...

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Colorado QB Joel Klatt, now one of the best college football analysts in the country, still believes in Deion Sanders and the CU Buffs.

Klatt was on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday, and spoke glowingly of Coach Prime and his Colorado program.

First, Klatt pointed out that Sanders delivered “a 400 percent increase in wins” from where CU was in 2022 to 2023. The Buffs went from a one-win team to four victories.

Klatt shared a story about telling Colorado AD Rick George that his football team was the most irrelevant and worst program of all the power five universities. He noted hiring Sanders immediately changed that, and cited the economic impact on the school and a 68 percent increase in applications.

And then Klatt started talking about some big expectations for this upcoming season. The whole clip is worth your time, particularly starting at the 2:45 mark.

“I think the play on the field is going to start to catch up with some of the expectations,” Klatt said. “I think that Colorado, if they’re able to protect Shedeur Sanders… I think that Colorado can win eight games, I think they can double their win total from a year ago.”

He then went on to say even nine wins is a possibility, as well as pointing out that two-way star Travis Hunter is perhaps the best player in college football.

Klatt then started dreaming really big, mentioning the 12-team playoff that begins this year.

“There’s a chance Colorado is competing to go to the Big 12 Championship game. If they were to get into that game they’d be 60 minutes from the college football playoff. It’s not out of the realm of possibility, ” Klatt said.

Even sniffing the playoff would be a huge win for the Buffs and their fans, while getting there would send Boulder into a tizzy.

And it’s something Joel Klatt isn’t ruling out.

Buffs

Folsom Field video board...

Will Petersen

The huge new video board at Folsom Field is coming along nicely

The new video board at Folsom Field measures 130 feet wide by 36 feet high, eight feet taller than the old board and 98 feet wider

23 hours ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Prime may benefit from ‘game-changing’ NCAA transfer settlement

Phil Weiser has been a leader in changing rules around NCAA's restrictions on transfers and the latest step may benefit Deion Sanders

5 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes vs Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown...

Jake Shapiro

Rocky Mountain Showdown gets prime time and network in 2024

The Rocky Mountain Showdown was the seventh-most-watched college football game in the nation last fall and there should be fireworks in 2024

5 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders wants to stop ticket resellers jacking up prices

The price of entry at Folsom Field was the high last fall and Deion Sanders isn't happy that Colorado Buffaloes fans were taken advantage of

13 days ago

Tristan da Silva #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with KJ Simpson...

Jake Shapiro

Three CU Buffs now mocked to be selected high in 2024 NBA Draft

The Colorado Buffaloes have only had three players selected in the NBA Draft twice, but the Buffs leaving campus could make history

14 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes fans wear paint reading "We Here" as they cheer from the student section...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes sell out of season tickets again

Folsom Field crowds won't be quiet in year two of Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have sold out of season tickets

15 days ago

Joel Klatt thinks Coach Prime’s Buffs can play in Big 12 title game