Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Latest ESPN mock predicts the Nuggets go big in first round

May 31, 2024, 1:02 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets are in pretty desperate need of frontcourt help, taxing Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon very heavily the last few seasons. With unreliable or older players behind them, Michael Malone rode his three-time MVP and steady partner and it may have cost the Nuggets in the long term as they looked exhausted in defeat.

Malone’s big options have been so unreliable off the bench that he’s gone to starting power forward Gordon as the backup center in the last two playoff runs. It was hoped Zeke Nnaji would eventually become a contributor but he still remains a mystery. DeAndre Jordan is a free agent toward the end of his career and Malone has been hesitant about using the former All-Star. There’s also Peyton Watson, a young player who didn’t see much action in 2023 but broke out in 2024. Still, Watson wasn’t part of the playoff rotation in the end and he’s more of a tall wing than a big. Some of these lineups have moved starting small forward Michael Porter Jr. to power forward, diminishing one of the Nuggets greatest strengths—size.

All of this is to say is that top among Clavin Booth’s things to do this offseason is add some more frontcourt depth and preferably somebody who can crack the playoff rotation.

Enter Dayton Flyers big DaRon Holmes II. The 6-foot-10 Arizona native just wrapped up his junior season in the A-10 where he averaged a 30th-best in the country 20.4 points with 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. He hit a three-a-game on a much-improved 39% shooting.

The Flyers made the second round of the NCAA Tournament this spring, going 71-31 in Holmes’ three-year college career playing for Anthony Grant.

ESPN mocked Holmes to the Nuggets with the 28th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

As the early withdrawal date passed, the prospects are locked in for the draft and ESPN reports that Holmes has been canceling workouts with the suspicions that somebody near the end of the first round has guaranteed that they will pick him.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo says the pre-draft process has been kind to Holmes and that his college experience matches the Nuggets philosophy in the recent selections of Christian Braun, Collin Gillespie and Julian Strawther.

Denver is also in need of another ballhandler and could be tasked with replacing starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if he decides to go. Braun and Strawther would seemingly be the answer for that spot but it may leave the Nuggets more in need of guard depth than a frontcourt player.

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Anthony Edwards Timberwolves Nuggets...

Will Petersen

Timberwolves won just one more game after dispatching Nuggets

The Timberwolves finished 3-7 in their final 10 playoff games after punking the Nuggets in Game 2 and getting prematurely crowned champs

19 hours ago

Aaron Gordon, Matt Barnes, and Drew Gordon attend party...

Jake Shapiro

Former NBA player Drew Gordon, brother of Aaron, passes away at 33

Former NBA player and New Mexico Lobos standout Drew Gordon died in a car crash on Thursday in Portland, he is the brother of Aaron Gordon

19 hours ago

Michael Porter Jr. MPJ...

Will Petersen

The hypothetical moves with the Nuggets trading MPJ have begun

One proposal has MPJ landing in Toronto and another in Orlando, but it's hard to assess if the Nuggets are getting back proper value

2 days ago

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 7...

Jake Shapiro

Rumor: Jokic’s rival’s team could sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The Denver Nuggets are at risk of losing one of their starters to free agency in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope—and the 76ers could sign him

3 days ago

Michael Malone, head coach of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Malone acknowledges he ‘ran players into the ground’

Michael Malone made a big deal of prioritizing health in front of the top seed, what the Denver Nuggets failed to figure for was fatigue

7 days ago

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets high fives head coach Michael Malone...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Malone gives staunchest defense yet of Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Malone and Michael Porter Jr. have not always seen eye to eye but the coach backed the forward stronger than he ever had

8 days ago

Latest ESPN mock predicts the Nuggets go big in first round