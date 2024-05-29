Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

RAPIDS

Colorado’s Cole Bassett one step closer to making USA Olympic team

May 29, 2024, 1:25 PM | Updated: 1:26 pm

Cole Bassett...

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The United States Men’s National Team will feature in the Summer Olympics for the first time in 16 years and among the players headed to Paris could be Colorado’s very own and Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett.

The 22-year-old was named to the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team roster for two international friendly matches against Japan, US Soccer announced on Wednesday. The matches will be held on June 7 and June 11 in Kansas City as the countries prepare for the Olympics in July.

Bassett represented the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team following the 2023 MLS season and the midfielder made his Senior Men’s National Team debut in December of 2021 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he scored the match-winner for his first international goal.

Bassett rode that strong performance into this season where he’s emerged as one of the best players on the Rapids. He’s pacing for a career-high in goals and assists while starting in all 15 games for the Rapids thus far.

The Littleton native has notched 24 goals and 14 assists in his MLS career and will be under consideration for Marko Mitrovic’s final Paris roster. That team is limited to players under the age of 23, with three overage players allowed. The head coach called up 25 players for these exhibition matches with the only overage player being Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman. Team USA will only be allowed to bring 18 players to Paris with three of those possibly being overage, meaning Bassett has to shine to survive the squeeze.

Rapids defender Moise Bombito was also called up for Canada’s Olympic preparations.

Rapids

Courtesy: Colorado Rapids...

Jake Shapiro

Rapids debut new primary jerseys, they’re extremely burgundy

The Colorado Rapids dropped new primary jerseys on Friday for the 2024 and 2025 Major League Soccer seasons

3 months ago

Zack Steffen...

Jake Shapiro

Rapids close to inking goalie with similar clout to Tim Howard

The Colorado Rapids are on the verge of signing one of the best goalkeepers in the world, again—something they did with Tim Howard years ago

6 months ago

Bud Black #10 of the Colorado Rockies visits the mound to make a pitching change...

Jake Shapiro

Ranking the five worst teams in Denver sports history

The Rapids and Rockies have had their worst-ever seasons in 2023 and the Broncos are off to a brutal start but how bad are they when compared to all of Denver sports history

8 months ago

Colorado Buffaloes, Colorado State Rams...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers think CU Buffs will pound CSU Rams on big stage

In the CU buffs third game of the year, they'll host the Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry game

9 months ago

Colorado Rapids players at Colorado Rockies game...

DenverSports.com Staff

The Rockies might not actually be the worst team in Colorado

The Colorado Rapids and Colorado Rockies are both in the basement and they have both had nightmare seasons. Which CR is worse?

9 months ago

Mallory Pugh Swanson...

Jake Shapiro

New group leading the charge for pro women’s soccer in Denver

For Denver FC (FDFC), a volunteer-based group, announced a new effort working to bring professional women’s soccer to Denver

11 months ago

Colorado’s Cole Bassett one step closer to making USA Olympic team