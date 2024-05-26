Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Rockies lose young prospect to a broken hand, then lose game as bullpen crumbles

May 25, 2024, 11:05 PM | Updated: 11:06 pm

Rockies Jordan Beck...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — Jordan Beck is one of the players around whom the Colorado Rockies’ season revolves.

That’s because it’s less about the wins and losses and more about the development of their young players. And early in Saturday night’s 8-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, they lost Beck — perhaps for a while.

The No. 38 overall draft pick in 2022 — who was called up to the major-league roster on April 30 — suffered a broken left hand on a diving catch of a Nick Castellanos line drive to left field in the top of the first inning.

Manager Bud Black announced the nature of the injury at his postgame press conference. The Rockies immediately pulled Beck from the lineup.

A stint on the injured list is a certainty for Jordan Beck.

Sean Bouchard, who was sent down to Albuquerque on May 21 after spending just over a month with the major-league club, could be in line to return as Beck’s roster replacement. He was lifted in the fifth inning of the AAA Isotopes’ game in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Beck struggled early after his call-up, posting a .139/.139 /.167 slash line in his first 36 appearances covering 10 games. Since then, he’s shown signs of improvement, posting a .222/.255/.422 line over 47 plate appearances, including a pair of home runs. He hit safely in six-straight games earlier this month.

Beck mashed in Albuquerque before his call-up, starting the season with a .307/.405/.594 slash line before getting his promotion.

But now, his progress will be on hold.

AFTER JORDAN BECK SUCCUMBED, THE ROCKIES BUILT A SLENDER LEAD BEFORE FRITTERING IT AWAY

The Rockies’ bullpen came through Friday night. Saturday night, it reverted to the form the that has it at the bottom of MLB in WHIP and batting average allowed, surrendering 6 runs in the top of the ninth to fritter away a 3-2 lead.

Reliever Jalen Beeks opened the ninth inning by walking Philadelphia’s Brandon March.

Bud Black inserted Justin Lawrence to relieve Beeks, and Lawrence promptly allowed back-to-back hits — an Edmundo Sosa triple and a Garett Stubbs single — to score the game-tying and game-winning runs.

Lawrence subsequently induced a 4-6-3, broken-bat double play to Philadelphia left fielder Kody Clemens, but then conceded a double to Kyle Schwarber and w walk to Bryson Stott. At that point, Black pulled Lawrence for John Curtiss.

For Curtiss, it was his Rockies debut, one day after being called up. It was his 18th Major League appearance since returning from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in 2021.

Curtiss faced Bryce Harper.

It didn’t go well.

With chants of “MVP” raining down from the Phillies fans who took over the stands on the third-base side, Harper promptly deposited a shot over the left-field fence.

Curtiss allowed two more base hits — and another run — before finally escaping the inning when Hunter Goodman and Ezequiel Tovar combined to throw out Nick Castellanos at second base.

Lawrence absorbed the loss, suffering his third blown save of the season. He now lugs a WHIP of 1.828 and an ERA of 5.91. But he is far from the only issue for the bullpen, which collapsed in Oakland on Thursday, sandwiching its stellar work Friday night.

“Right now, the bullpen has been very variable. So, it is frustrating,” Black said.

The collapse wasted a fifth-straight quality start from the Rockies’ rotation, this one coming from Dakota Hudson, who allowed 2 earned runs, 5 hits and a walk over 6 innings. The streak of quality starts — defined as starts lasting at least 6 innings with 3 or fewer earned runs allowed — is the Rockies’ longest since an 8-game streak midway through the 2021 season.

Rockies

Ezequiel Tovar Colorado Rockies...

Andrew Mason

Rockies walk it off against team with MLB’s best record

Ezequiel Tovar had a four-hit night as the Rockies shook off a dreadful extra-innings collapse in Oakland on Thursday by defeating MLB's best team.

1 day ago

Rockies Brendan Rodgers...

Will Petersen

Rockies are last in the National League and will likely stay there

That seven-game winning streak is long since forgotten, as the Rockies have now lost five of their last six and the schedule is brutal

2 days ago

Kris Bryant...

Jake Shapiro

Kris Bryant is back, but is that a good thing for the Rockies?

After more than a month out of the Colorado Rockies lineup, the highest-paid first baseman in Major League Baseball, Kris Bryant, is back

4 days ago

Jordan Beck #27, Jake Cave #11 and Brenton Doyle #9 of the Colorado Rockies...

Jake Shapiro

The Rockies are the hottest team in baseball led by youngsters

The Rockies are the hottest team in MLB riding a seven-game win streak and are still on pace to lose 100 games—baseball is funny like that

9 days ago

Colorado Rockies Tyler Kinley and Jacob Stallings...

Andrew Mason

Rockies have their longest winning streak in years

Frigid for the first month of the season, the Colorado Rockies are sizzling with a six-game winning streak.

11 days ago

Jordan Beck, one of the top prospects for the Colorado Rockies...

Jake Shapiro

There’s some positive news about the Rockies future

The Colorado Rockies swept the champion Rangers and in even better news about their future—they now have six prospects in baseball's top 100

13 days ago

Rockies lose young prospect to a broken hand, then lose game as bullpen crumbles