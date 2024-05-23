Close
AVALANCHE

Nichushkin could return to Avs, but suspension was “disappointing”

May 23, 2024, 12:05 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche didn’t have forward Valeri Nichushkin for the final three games of the playoffs this year.

The same things happened for the last five games of the 2023 postseason.

Both times, Nichushkin left the team in the middle of a series. The first one was entering Phase 1 of the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL, the second time for Phase 3. Nichushkin is now serving a six-month suspension from the league.

And whether or not he plays for the Avalanche again is a major talking point entering this offseason.

On Thursday, at the team’s end of season press conference, both GM Chris MacFarland and captain Gabriel Landeskog spoke about his situation. Each man said they’re concerned first for Nichushkin getting the help he needs, but also expressed him being out of the lineup for a second straight year in the most important games was frustrating.

There’s a lot to digest, but first is MacFarland saying he does see a scenario where Nichushkin plays for the Avalanche again.

“We’ve got to look at all options for that. At this time, priority one is for Val to get the help he needs,” MacFarland said. “Assuming he does, after the six months we’ll have to read and react on that. But it is very plausible that he will be back with the Avalanche.”

MacFarland said it’s not an option to terminate the remaining money on Nichushkin’s eight-year, $49 million contract.

Landeskog and MacFarland also talked about getting hit with the news before Game 4 against the Stars that Nichushkin was suspended. Each admitted the timing couldn’t have been much worse.

“Devastating to lose a guy like that going into Game 4,” Landeskog said. “I’m sure in that Game 4, guys were pretty rattled about it. Pretty hard to set aside and just go play.”

The Avalanche lost Game 4 by a score of 5-1 and never really seemed to have their legs.

For MacFarland, the news was disappointing after receiving a phone call from a number he didn’t want to see. He said he got a pit in his stomach.

“That Monday was very disappointing,” MacFarland said. “We got 25 guys, 30 guys, whatever it is over the course of the season. That’s a tough blow. And I felt for the group.”

As for if the Avalanche can move forward with Nichushkin on the team, Landeskog said we’ll have to see how the next six months shake out.

“I don’t know. Like Chris said, it’s kind of up to Val now how he handles this,” Landeskog said.

He went on to add that “once he comes back” they’ll be ready to have him and battle with him.

For now, a lot seem to be up in the air. It’s clear the Avalanche need to see the work from Nichushkin to get himself right off the ice, and then the process of that trust being regained could potentially begin.

Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog...

Will Petersen

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is not retiring, return unclear

As for when Gabriel Landeskog can hopefully get back with the Avalanche, he's not putting firm a timeline on that just yet

1 hour ago

Ball Arena...

Will Petersen

Ball Arena failures were stunning collapses by the Nuggets and Avs

Monday in the Mile High City hadn't felt this bad since Rahim Moore watched Joe Flacco fling a football over his head more than a decade ago

2 days ago

Jared Bednar...

Will Petersen

Jared Bednar shares thoughts on futures of Nichushkin, Landeskog

In a presser with many questions about the disappointment, Jared Bednar shared his thoughts on two potential key pieces for the Avalanche

5 days ago

Avalanche Stars...

Will Petersen

Avalanche season ends in heartbreaking fashion in 2OT to Stars

Former Avalanche center Matt Duchene scored for the Stars with 8:18 to go in double overtime on Friday night, ending the season for the Avs

5 days ago

Nuggets Avalanche Broncos Denver Game 7s...

Will Petersen

Sunday could be absolute chaos for Denver with two Game 7s

It'll be stressful regardless, but the two Denver Game 7s happening at the same time might be too much for all of us to take

6 days ago

Cale Makar Avalanche Stars...

Will Petersen

Cale Makar the hero as Avalanche force unlikely Game 6 with Stars

Cale Makar had two goals for the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon added two points and the championship dreams aren't dead yet

8 days ago

