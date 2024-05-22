Phil Simms and Chris Simms: Bo Nix, Sean Payton a ‘perfect mix’

Count long-time NFL analyst and Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms as a fan of Bo Nix and his possibilities in Sean Payton’s offense.

“I would say towards the last week (before the draft) you kept calling me going, ‘Man, this Bo Nix, I don’t know why anybody wouldn’t like him. He makes one great throw and one great decision after another,'” his son, NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, said recently on an edition of his Unbuttoned podcast.

Phil Simms joined his son Chris' Unbuttoned podcast and had plenty of praise for Bo Nix — and the fit he'll have with Sean Payton." "The personalities are gonna match," Phil Simms says, adding of Nix's arm strength, "… He does make a lot of power throws every single game." pic.twitter.com/co9feBKbAW — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 22, 2024

Phil Simms, who has known Sean Payton since the 1990s, believes Nix and Payton will mesh in a way that Payton and Russell Wilson did not.

“Well, first off, the personalities are going to match, right?” Phil Simms said. “I mean, Bo Nix, his father’s a coach, I think he won a state championship down in Alabama this year. So, he’s the man. So, you — right away that just tells you kind of who Bo Nix is going to be.

“Then if you watched him play … I watched him during the season. I liked him. I said, ‘He looks bigger than 6-2.’ I don’t know what it is. He’s long-legged. He’s got great size. I think he’s very mobile. I think he didn’t get the credit he deserved there.

“And oh, his arm strength. Is it elite? No, but he does make a lot of power throws every single game.”

That creates what Chris Simms described as a “perfect mix.”

On his “Unbuttoned” podcast, Chris Simms describes the union of Bo Nix and Sean Payton as a “perfect mix,” with Nix able to operate what Payton, a former QB himself, designs. His father, Phil Simms, adds, “Bo Nix, I think he's going to adapt to the NFL really fast." pic.twitter.com/Zh2mx3SZwr — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 22, 2024

“Between the things you’re saying and what Sean likes out of a quarterback,” Chris Simms said.

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER …

At least to Phil Simms.

The Broncos drafted Bo Nix at age 24. For comparison on Phil Simms’ perspective, he turned 24 during the rookie campaign after the New York Giants drafted him in the first round from Morehead State.

“‘Well, you know, he’s old,'” Phil Simms said, mocking the criticism of Nix’s age. “That’s another thing that irks my [posterior]. … ‘He’s going to be 25.’ So what? They act like these guys are going to keep him for 20 years.”

Replied Chris Simms: “I know; it’s a four-year rental. Let’s see where it goes from there.”

Nix turns 25 during the 2025 offseason.

“I think he’s going to adapt to the NFL really fast,” Phil Simms said.

BEYOND BO NIX …

Both Simmses also liked the overall composition of the quarterback room, with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson filling it out.

“I’m interested to see Zach Wilson,” Phil Simms said. “Yeah, he’s not Sean Payton’s kind of guy. So that’ll be interesting if he has a little flavor just for him.

“If Sean Payton doesn’t fix him, Zach, have a good life.”

Phil Simms, on his son Chris’ Unbuttoned podcast, brings up Zach Wilson: “I’m interested to see Zach Wilson. Now, he’s not Sean Payton’s kind of guy. So, it’ll be interesting if he has a little flavor just for him. If Sean Payton doesn’t fix him, Zach, have a good life.” pic.twitter.com/MPNyaA1on9 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 22, 2024