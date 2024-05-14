Rudy Gobert fined for gesture that questioned NBA’s integrity

Another fine has been handed out for actions during the Denver Nuggets second-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the NBA is punishing Rudy Gobert for his actions.

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year was unhappy with a fourth-quarter whistle in Game 4 and appeared to make money symbols with his hands.

“An unprofessional gesture that questions the integrity of the league and its game officials,” said executive vice president and head of basketball operations for the NBA Joe Dumars, “takes into account Gobert’s history of improper conduct toward game officials.”

Gobert was docked $100,000 for making a comparable gesture also toward referee Scott Foster in March. After that game, the center said, “I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way.”

Foster has been an NBA referee for 30 years but some have nicknamed him the extender due to the thought that trialing playoff teams often win games that he officiates. Many also point out Foster’s relationship with former NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who pled guilty to two federal charges for fixing games. Court records show Donaghy made 134 phone calls to Foster during the time Donaghy admitted to betting on games or passing on game information to gamblers. Foster is the godfather to Donaghy’s child.

“Not surprised,” Gobert said about his most recent fine on Tuesday. “There was no message. Just emotions. I got to control my emotions. It was a very physical game, an emotional game.”

Game 5 of Nuggets-Wolves is Tuesday night, with the series knotted at two a piece. Gobert has played in three games in the series, missing Game 2 for the birth of his child. In those contests, he’s averaging 7.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a night.

During Game 2, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined $100,000 for throwing objects on the court in the area of the officials.