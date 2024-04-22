Is Jayden Daniels to the Broncos a realistic possibility?

The Denver Broncos need a franchise quarterback. In the 2024 NFL Draft, we could see a record-tying six quarterbacks selected in the first round. The Broncos should be in the mix – and they may move up from No. 12 overall to get their guy.

I like that the countdown is almost over. By this time next week, we’ll know who the Broncos potential franchise quarterback is – and I can’t wait.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

So, You’re Telling Me There’s a Chance?

Jayden Daniels is my top quarterback in this draft. In my DenverSports.com draft preview, I explained why I thought Daniels enters the league with MVP-level upside. Now, reports are surfacing that Daniels may not want to play for the Washington Commanders who seem poised to select him with the No. 2 overall pick.

If Daniels doesn’t want to play in Washington, could the Broncos make the move to get him? The answer is yes, but it would cost a lot to move up 10 spots – and they’d have plenty of competition for Daniels. To make a move up with the Arizona Cardinals at no.4 overall for J.J. McCarthy would not require CB Pat Surtain. The Broncos don’t want to trade Surtain, but to move up with the Commanders it might have to include the All-Pro corner.

Daniels is a playmaker, but I’m not sure he’s the best fit for HC Sean Payton. I know he likes Payton, based on his comments at the NFL Combine. I know Payton can make most any skill set work. Daniels likes to improvise a bit more, but many explosive plays come from these extended plays. Reports now suggest Daniels is interested in playing for the Minnesota Vikings or Las Vegas Raiders. If Denver doesn’t want to move up for Daniels, he may make them pay by leading a division rival. In the AFC West, going up against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert is bad enough. Add Daniels to that list, and Denver had better get an incredible quarterback themselves!

"It has been tracking for Jayden Daniels to go at number two.. It feels like Jayden Daniels has an interest in being other places.. We’ll see what the Washington Commanders do with that information" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/6pVLDVMIHO pic.twitter.com/U7nijL0ZQw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 19, 2024

I don’t think Denver gets Daniels, but it would be a dream come true. I might as well hope this can happen, no matter how improbable it may seem. I thought getting Payton was a pipe dream, and now we’re on the verge of seeing which quarterback will help him get the Broncos on track. That player could be Daniels.

***

He’s Not Ready

There’s a chance the Broncos could stay at no.12 and see Drake Maye (North Carolina) fall to them. I have talked to many people around the leauge, and it sounds like Maye has not been impressive during the team interview process. Now, it’s April (the month of lies) but these visits have happened recently which means the information is only getting out now. Also, this is not agent-fed information which is almost always with an agenda (and sometimes wildly incorrect). I’ve been told if there is one quarterback who falls in this draft, it could be Maye.

The physical talent with Maye is easy to see, but it goes beyond just that when it comes to real franchise quarterbacks. Maye has a big arm, and he’s capable of being dangerous as a runner. He has all the physical tools of a modern quarterback. However, he’s a bit of an ‘aww schucks’ kind of guy and that may not be the alpha leader teams are looking for.

Maye with Payton could work, but I don’t think he’s ready to start anytime soon – no matter where he lands in the NFL. The Patriots have indicated they would take Maye if he’s on the board at no.3 overall. That’s a good spot because he can sit and learn behind veteran QB Jacoby Brissett. I think if Maye landed in Denver, he’d be better than Jarrett Stidham from day one. That means he’d be the best option to start, and I’m not sure he’s yet ready for that responsibility.

There are clearly several things Drake Maye needs to improve/clean up in NFL. But it should be noted that UNC's offense – from protection to scheme to lack of separation by WRs to drops – asked him to be the hero way more often than a functional NFL offense should ask him to be — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 21, 2024

I hadn’t planned on Maye being an option for Denver after I learned he was the Vikings’ favorite. If the Vikings change their minds about Maye, then that would give me pause if I were the Broncos.

***

Not Trading Sutton… Yet

Last week at the pre-draft press conference, GM George Paton didn’t say much about WR Courtland Sutton. When asked if there was any concern about Sutton missing voluntary workouts, Paton had little to say. “I mean, it’s 100 percent voluntary. It’s the first week of the offseason program. Sean has talked to [WR] Courtland [Sutton]; I’ve talked to Courtland. He’s in a good place, and I’ll just leave it at that.” Paton said.

What else are they going to say? It’s not mandatory for Sutton to be there, and he’s been in contact with the team. Asking for a new contract is somewhat bold considering Sutton has not had a 1,000-yard season in a few years. He’s not yet deserving of a new deal, but I suppose it doesn’t hurt to ask.

It’s not like Sutton could garner much in return. This is a great wide receiver class, and I think as many as six wideouts could go in the first round. Any WR-needy team is going to have plenty of options in the draft – even if they wait until Day 3 of the process. That’s why I think Sutton would only yield a late-round pick in return. If he’s only getting you a fifth-round pick, why trade him away? He may want a new contract, but if Sutton doesn’t get one he’s still going to show up and play for the Broncos.

The #Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries on wide receiver Courtland Sutton, per sources. The Broncos do not plan to trade Sutton, who is skipping voluntary workouts due to his contract. pic.twitter.com/whEgRhjyAf — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 20, 2024

Sutton is on the roster – for now. If someone approaches the Broncos on draft night, perhaps we’d see Sutton dealt. Until then, he’s going to stay away from voluntary workouts – and he’s going to have to keep dreaming about a new contract.

***

Ready for Anything

I love comic books, and I enjoy many comic book movies. Recently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been putting out quality content. Now, in 2024, the MCU is only releasing one movie – “Deadpool and Wolverine.” With Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, I think this is the type of movie that could get the MCU back on track.

The chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman should be off the charts. They’re friends, and Reynolds is going to bring his raunchy brand of humor to Disney. While some were worried Disney would not let that happen (because they want to potray a wholesome image), many realize now they’re letting Reynolds do his thing. That means this movie should provide plenty of ‘laugh out loud’ moments.

On Sunday, Reynolds tweeted about a new trailer which drops on Monday. I’m going to be dialed into writing my one-and-only mock draft, and I will be in a few meetings as I am usually at the beginning of the week. However, I will be keeping a close eye on social networking sites so I can see this trailer as soon as it drops.

Tomorrow is always just a day away. #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/pZmaOUyuJC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 21, 2024

What did you think of the new trailer? Hit me up on social media and let me know!

