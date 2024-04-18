Sean Payton, George Paton asked directly if Broncos will take QB

The NFL Draft is one week away, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton took questions from the media on Thursday.

The first one was pointed and direct from 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis. He essentially asked with the history of quarterback for the Broncos, from John Elway to Peyton Manning, does the team have to take a QB at No. 12 overall.

The answers varied, with Payton starting off first.

“Look, I mean, do we have to draft a quarterback? You’d say man it sure looks like have to draft a quarterback. And yet, it’s got to be the right fit, the right one,” Payton said.

Right now the Broncos only have Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci on the roster after parting ways with Russell Wilson this offseason and taking on a record number of dead salary cap money.

Still, there are 11 teams in front of them, and who those squads pick will be unpredictable.

“If we had the tip sheets as to who everyone else was taking it’d be easier to answer that question. That’s the puzzle here,” Payton said.

Quarterbacks are likely to go No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 to the Bears, Commanders and Patriots. After that, the Cardinals might open for business at No. 4. The Broncos’ preferred guy may not still be there at No. 12, something the GM recognizes.

“What you don’t want to do here is force it. Otherwise we’ll be in this position next year and the years after. You want to get the right player at 12. Our first pick we’ve got to hit on. Whether it’s a quarterback, a tackle, a receiver, you name it. We need to get an impact player,” Paton said.

Paton also noted the team could trade up, or could trade back. He said “we’re open,” to both possibilities.

For now, the duo didn’t tip their hand much, but a quarterback remains firmly on the radar. And you better believe that’s the position fans want them to select.