Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton, George Paton asked directly if Broncos will take QB

Apr 18, 2024, 12:46 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The NFL Draft is one week away, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton took questions from the media on Thursday.

The first one was pointed and direct from 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis. He essentially asked with the history of quarterback for the Broncos, from John Elway to Peyton Manning, does the team have to take a QB at No. 12 overall.

The answers varied, with Payton starting off first.

“Look, I mean, do we have to draft a quarterback? You’d say man it sure looks like have to draft a quarterback. And yet, it’s got to be the right fit, the right one,” Payton said.

Right now the Broncos only have Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci on the roster after parting ways with Russell Wilson this offseason and taking on a record number of dead salary cap money.

Still, there are 11 teams in front of them, and who those squads pick will be unpredictable.

“If we had the tip sheets as to who everyone else was taking it’d be easier to answer that question. That’s the puzzle here,” Payton said.

Quarterbacks are likely to go No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 to the Bears, Commanders and Patriots. After that, the Cardinals might open for business at No. 4. The Broncos’ preferred guy may not still be there at No. 12, something the GM recognizes.

“What you don’t want to do here is force it. Otherwise we’ll be in this position next year and the years after. You want to get the right player at 12. Our first pick we’ve got to hit on. Whether it’s a quarterback, a tackle, a receiver, you name it. We need to get an impact player,” Paton said.

Paton also noted the team could trade up, or could trade back. He said “we’re open,” to both possibilities.

For now, the duo didn’t tip their hand much, but a quarterback remains firmly on the radar. And you better believe that’s the position fans want them to select.

Broncos

Courtland Sutton...

Will Petersen

ESPN suggests Broncos could use Courtland Sutton to trade up

This mock is a bit quirky, as Bill Barnwell proposes a trade for every team, but he sees the Broncos with potential to get to No. 4 overall

2 hours ago

Byron Murphy...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos can bolster their d-line with mid-round picks in 2024

Denver needs to get better in the trenches, something they can do on the defensive side of the ball in the middle rounds of the draft

6 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos may want to move down in the draft — but they may not have a trade partner to do it

The best Broncos draft plan might be to trade down ... but what if they can't find any partners who want to move up to their No. 12 spot?

18 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines answers questions during t...

Cecil Lammey

Is Staying at 12 the right strategy for the Broncos to find their QB?

The Denver Broncos may have to stay at no12 overall in the 2024 NFL draft. Is that the best plan to find a QB? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

20 hours ago

Ladd McConkey...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos can restock their WR room during the 2024 NFL Draft

With Jerry Jeudy already gone and Courtland Sutton skipping voluntary workouts, the Broncos need to find some receiver help in the draft

1 day ago

Laiatu Latu Broncos mock draft...

Will Petersen

NFL mock draft has the Broncos going defense at No. 12 overall

Peter Schrager of NFL media has the Broncos going defense with the No. 12 pick, taking edge-rusher Laiatu Latu out of UCLA in his mock draft

2 days ago

Sean Payton, George Paton asked directly if Broncos will take QB