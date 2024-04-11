The Broncos can solve their second-biggest need in the ’24 Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will be here before you know it. This is a good draft class at multiple positions, and teams will be shuffling around to find the best fit for them on both sides of the ball.

My position previews are always fun to write. The scouting is over, and I’ve graded over 400 players in this draft class. Now, it’s time to give you a taste of what I’ve seen on film.

Here are some of the tight ends from this draft you need to know.

The One

There is one tight end in this draft class that is far above all the others, and I believe Brock Bowers (Georgia) is the third-best player in this draft regardless of position. He’s getting plenty of Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and George Kittle comparisons before the draft. The difference is those players were mid-round picks, and Bowers could go off the board in the top-10. He’s certainly not going to be impacted by that pressure because Bowers can perform at a high level under duress.

Bowers is the type of receiving weapon who can line up all over the formation. Most of his career at Georgia was spent playing in the slot, but he does have experience working as an in-line tight end. Bowers is such a threat that he even has plenty of snaps lined up outside as a receiver. He’s a fine route runner, and he can outrun linebackers who are tasked with covering him regularly. He’s got a nose for the end zone, and at times he seems uncoverable.

However, Bowers does have a couple of concerns. First, he’s not that big and is likely to be undersized for an in-line tight end. He can add 10 pounds of muscle, but Bowers is not the type of player you want blocking regularly – he’s a receiving threat! Bowers also missed a few games last year due to an ankle injury. It’s not a big concern as he recovered quickly, but that is a slight ding for his draft stock.

Mid-Round Value

If you can’t get Bowers, I have good news! This class is chock full of talented tight ends who can provide mid-round value with plenty of upside.

Arguably the second-best tight end in this class is Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas). He’s got the speed to threaten a defense on deep routes, and Sanders has great “my ball” mentality. When the ball is in the air – it’s his! He can outmuscle defenders to secure the pass with ease. Sanders is a strong player, and he’s fast, but he has to become a better route-runner at the pro level. Also, whatever team drafts him will have to create ways to make him more productive in the red zone.

Jaheim Bell (FSU) spent most of his career at South Carolina. A one-year starter for the Seminoles, Bell is a solid player with TE/H-Back capability. Watching him reminds me of Delanie Walker or Chigoziem Okonkwo – two players I was high on when they came into the NFL. Bell is a strong player, although he’s not the biggest tight end. He’s also not as dynamic as some of these other “super-sized” wide receivers in this group.

Cade Stover (Ohio State) is tough as nails, likely because he was a linebacker when he first started playing for the Buckeyes. He brings physicality to the position that others do not. Stover knows how to punish defenders after the catch with a stiff arm or lowered shoulder. This makes him tough to bring down, and his tough play makes him a favorite of teammates. His versatility of being a special teams standout in addition to starting tight end and his toughness could lead to a long career.

Brevya Spann-Ford (Minnesota) is a player the Broncos like, and he revealed at his pro day that he’s met with the Broncos in a pre-draft visit. I can see why the Broncos like him. Spann-Ford brings a basketball skill set to the football field. He’s got length, and he’s got the ability to pull away from defenders with speed. Drops are a problem for Spann-Ford, but if he cleans that up he’s got more potential in the pros.

I really like what Jared Wiley (TCU) can bring to the football field. He’s a huge target, measuring 6-foot-6 and he can run like the wind. A high school quarterback and basketball player, Wiley moves so damn smoothly. He understands body leverage when running routes, and he does a great job of squaring up and coming back to the ball. As a former quarterback, Wiley knows where and how to sit down in the soft spot of the zone. Like others on this list, Wiley’s college stats are unimpressive, and he battled shoulder problems at Texas (but played in all his games at TCU).

Ben Sinnott (Kansas State) has some freakish ability. At the NFL Combine, Sinnott led all tight ends in what I consider three of the most important drills (three-cone, broad jump, vertical). He can move, and he’s a smart player who can line up all over the field. I mainly like him as an NFL H-back who can be a Swiss Army knife for his pro team. Sinnott lacks the length to get away from tight defenders.

Theo Johnson (Penn State) is a big target with a large wingspan. He uses his length and size to bring passes into his grasp. A converted high school receiver, Johnson’s college stats won’t blow you away. He never had 100-yard game in college, but Johnson did seem to get more comfortable each season with the Nittany Lions. As a blocker, Johnson needs to learn better technique because of his height.

Late-Round Gems

If you get deep into day three of the draft, there are a couple of names you need to know. I believe Dallin Holker (CSU) has the chance to be a solid starter in the NFL, but he’s likely to fall into the fifth, sixth, or seventh round. Holker is not the largest, strongest, or fastest tight end in this class. However, he’s a smooth athlete with a nose for the end zone. Holker is a team-first player who will have no problem earning his spot on special teams. I like the way he seems to get stronger with more targets, and he’s the type of guy who can find a way to get open and be a favorite of his quarterback.

McCallan Castles (Tennessee) is a big-bodied player who can be a better receiving threat than some think. He went to high school in Colorado, and Castles initially began his college career at UC Davis before transferring to Tennessee. He’s a huge player, and that makes most people think he’s just a blocking tight end. Castles is okay as a blocker, but there is room for improvement. I believe he proved that he can be a red-zone threat and a player who deserves more targets.

