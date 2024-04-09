Close
BRONCOS

Ciara is coming back to Denver, will Russell Wilson come too?

Apr 9, 2024, 11:54 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Missy Elliott is coming to Denver on her debut headline tour and she’s bringing Busta Rhymes, Timbaland and Ciara with her.

The final name may catch the eyes of Denver Broncos fans who know that the mega pop star Ciara was just run out of town after her husband Russell Wilson was cut by the orange and blue. Wilson was the center of a giant trade from Seattle that sought to finally give the Broncos a star at the quarterback position after much searching. Wilson was subsequently signed to a massive contract extension but was released before he played a down on the deal.

Wilson is now the starting quarterback of the Steelers.

Wilson, Ciara and family have sold their Denver home and are no longer Coloradoans. But Will Wilson make a quick trip to their brief home on July 16 to see his wife at Ball Arena on the Out Of This World Tour? Wilson’s picture was boo’d at Ball Arena at a Nuggets game last month, a place he would be cheered for supporting the other Denver sports teams. With or without Russ, will there be any upset Broncos fans causing a distraction from the tunes?

While Wilson struggled big time in Denver, Ciara was on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition, joined The Color Purple and signed a deal with the record labels Republic and Uptown Records. She dropped her songs Jump and Better Thangs in the summer of 2022 then Da Girls, Get Loose and a whole EP titled CiCi in 2023. At the same time last year, Ciara and Wilson had another child, born late in the fall.

The two will no doubt remember their time in Denver as will the Mile High City remember them. At the very least the Wilson No. 3 Broncos jersey is one of the most sold of all time and with new uniforms coming, that quarterback’s old jersey is going to be at thrift stores across Colorado for decades. All the while, the Broncos are still searching for a gunslinger since Wilson wasn’t the one for Denver.

