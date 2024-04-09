Broncos hold visit with likely first-round edge rusher

Laiatu Latu would fill a position that isn’t the top need of the Denver Broncos. But the Broncos are lacking on edge, after posting one of the league’s worst pass-rush win rates last season. And being an edge rusher who is arguably the most proficient pass rusher in the draft, he would also provide positional value in Round 1.

The Broncos visited with Laiatu Latu recently, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

#UCLA edge Laiatu Latu, one of the draft's best pass rushers, is on a Top 30 visit to the #Vikings today, source said. He was with the #Bears yesterday and already met with the #Broncos, plus he has #AZCardinals tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2024

It is one of multiple visits for Latu with teams in the early-to-mid-Round-1 range. Latu is also visiting with the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 11 and No. 9 picks, respectively. A visit with the Arizona Cardinals — who could be poised to trade down with either the Vikings or Broncos — is also scheduled.

Laiatu Latu could go in the first dozen picks if there are no lingering concerns about his neck. He missed two seasons at the University of Washington before transferring to UCLA. But he was cleared medically and played 25 games in the last two seasons, racking up 34 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks — including 21.5 TFLs and 13 sacks last season.

Latu is also a product of UCLA, which is the same alma mater as Broncos general manager George Paton. In 2022, Paton used the Broncos’ second pick on UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich, who has flashed talent but has missed 22 games to injuries over the last two years.