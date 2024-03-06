Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Greenberg: Payton wrong hire for Broncos, wanted Wilson to fail

Mar 6, 2024, 1:19 PM | Updated: 3:15 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Add ESPN’s Mike Greenberg as the latest national personality to rip the Denver Broncos for how they handled the situation between head coach Sean Payton and QB Russell Wilson.

On his radio show on Wednesday, Greenberg went on a long rant in which he described what the Broncos did as “organizational malpractice.”

Greenberg raised a variety of different points, but perhaps his two most jarring are that Payton wanted Wilson to play poorly so that he could move on and that Payton was the wrong hire as head coach last offseason.

“They brought in a guy, running an offense, who frankly walked in the door not wanting Russell Wilson. He wanted it on some level to fail so he could move on from Russell Wilson as quickly as possible,” Greenberg said.

Payton criticized Wilson for texting Drew Brees too much last winter, said he needed to stop acting like a politician and kissing babies and also wanted to hang out with Joe Montana more at the Super Bowl instead of Wilson.

Then, of course, there was the meltdown in Detroit where Payton berated Wilson on the sideline late in the regular season.

“Designed his offense, yelled, screamed at him, had critical things to say about him before the preseason even began. And now you’re telling me Russell Wilson merely played okay? I think all things considered having played okay in that circumstance is pretty good,” Greenberg said.

Wilson did throw 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2023, but was benched for backup Jarret Stidham with two games to go. He’ll never play another snap for the Broncos, as the team announced they’ll release him next week.

Greenberg says Denver should’ve gone an entirely different direction after firing Nathaniel Hackett late in 2022.

“They should have never hired Sean Payton a year after making Russell Wilson their franchise. They became the Denver Wilsons, whether that was the right or wrong move at the time, that’s what they made themselves,” Greenberg said.

He acknowledged Payton is a future Hall of Fame coach, but this match simply never worked. To be fair, Denver did want Jim Harbaugh and DeMeco Ryans, but struck out on both.

To listen to Greenberg’s full rant, click here.

Broncos

Jonathan Harris...

Andrew Mason

Jonathan Harris will not receive restricted free agent tender from Broncos

Jonathan Harris, who started five games on the defensive line for the Broncos last year, will not receive a restricted free-agent tender.

4 hours ago

Bill Belichick Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Report: Peyton Manning eyeing Bill Belichick as new media partner

If Bill Belichick wants to do a more non-traditional thing, teaming up with Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions could make a lot of sense

4 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson can seek out his next team right now

Russell Wilson will not be officially cut until next week, but he has permission to talk with and visit other teams immediately.

6 hours ago

Jacoby Brissett Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Could Jacoby Brissett be a viable Broncos quarterback candidate?

Jacoby Brissett could make sense for the Broncos ... and over the last four years his advanced metrics are better than Russell Wilson's.

16 hours ago

J.J. McCarthy...

Cecil Lammey

How long before the new Broncos quarterback is ready?

The Denver Broncos are going to have a new starting quarterback in 2024. Who could it be, and how long will it take a rookie to be ready to start? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

23 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Broncos Ring of Famer Karl Mecklenburg blasts Russell Wilson

In a scathing tweet from Karl Mecklenburg on Tuesday afternoon, he blasted Russell Wilson as a poor leader and being self-centered

23 hours ago

Greenberg: Payton wrong hire for Broncos, wanted Wilson to fail