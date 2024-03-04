Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Here’s what Broncos, Russell Wilson are saying about cutting him

Mar 4, 2024, 3:02 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos officially announced on Monday they will cut QB Russell Wilson, ending one of the most disappointing tenures in NFL history.

Wilson went 11-19 during his 30 games in orange and blue, and never played a snap under a five-year contract extension that was set to be worth more than $240 million.

Instead, the Broncos will take on a $85 million dead salary cap hit, spread over the next two seasons, as they attempt to dig their way out of this mess.

Both the team and Wilson released statements Monday afternoon. The one from the Broncos came from both GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton, a curious joint statement. Wilson put out his own on social media, seemingly knowing this news was coming.

“We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform him of his release after the start of the league year,” Paton and Payton wrote. “On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career.”

The two men went on talk about how they want to build “the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond.” They obviously must find the new QB, almost certainly through next month’s NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Wilson also took to social media and penned a long message to Broncos Country.

“Over the last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community,” Wilson wrote. “The city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Wilson went on to thank his teammates, and singled out WR Courtland Sutton, LT Garett Bolles, WR Brandon Johnson, WR Jerry Jeudy, RB Javonte Williams, WR Tim Patrick, RB Jaleel McLaughlin and others.

He also thanked a bunch of Denver’s staff and said “God’s got me” and he’s “excited for whatever’s next.”

Ultimately, it’s a sad day in Broncos Country. Russell Wilson was supposed to be the first quarterback since Peyton Manning to lead the team back to the playoffs. Instead, Denver didn’t have a winning record in his two seasons here and everyone is back to square one.

Broncos

Sean Payton and Jarrett Stidham...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Broncos plan moving forward at QB could be uninspiring

Both NFL Network's and 9 News are reporting that the Denver Broncos already have a favorite for their newly open QB gig, Jarrett Stidham

12 minutes ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos released QB Russell Wilson, so how did we get here?

The Denver Broncos made it official on Monday as they have announced QB Russell Wilson will be released on the first day of the new league year. How did we get here? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

13 minutes ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

CBS analyst: Broncos trade for Wilson is the worst in NFL history

Was the Russell Wilson trade worst than the deal that sent Herschel Walker to the Vikings? One CBS writer thinks so

2 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

The Russell Wilson decision could age very badly for the Broncos

The Broncos have officially decided to part ways with Russell Wilson, a move that could look really, really foolish during the upcoming season

2 hours ago

Broncos Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

The dead money hit on Russell Wilson obliterates league record

The Broncos will incur a league-record-smashing $85 million in dead money on the contract of Russell Wilson by cutting him.

3 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos cook Russell Wilson, cut QB after he burned Denver

The Russell Wilson era in Colorado is officially coming to an end, as the Denver Broncos are will cut the quarterback next week

4 hours ago

Here’s what Broncos, Russell Wilson are saying about cutting him