Here’s what Broncos, Russell Wilson are saying about cutting him

The Denver Broncos officially announced on Monday they will cut QB Russell Wilson, ending one of the most disappointing tenures in NFL history.

Wilson went 11-19 during his 30 games in orange and blue, and never played a snap under a five-year contract extension that was set to be worth more than $240 million.

Instead, the Broncos will take on a $85 million dead salary cap hit, spread over the next two seasons, as they attempt to dig their way out of this mess.

Both the team and Wilson released statements Monday afternoon. The one from the Broncos came from both GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton, a curious joint statement. Wilson put out his own on social media, seemingly knowing this news was coming.

We’ve notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins March 13. A statement from GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/EJO5mNMjew — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 4, 2024

“We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform him of his release after the start of the league year,” Paton and Payton wrote. “On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career.”

The two men went on talk about how they want to build “the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond.” They obviously must find the new QB, almost certainly through next month’s NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Wilson also took to social media and penned a long message to Broncos Country.

Thank You Broncos Country 🙏🏾 – #3 pic.twitter.com/3IoVheYVyI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 4, 2024

“Over the last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community,” Wilson wrote. “The city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Wilson went on to thank his teammates, and singled out WR Courtland Sutton, LT Garett Bolles, WR Brandon Johnson, WR Jerry Jeudy, RB Javonte Williams, WR Tim Patrick, RB Jaleel McLaughlin and others.

He also thanked a bunch of Denver’s staff and said “God’s got me” and he’s “excited for whatever’s next.”

Ultimately, it’s a sad day in Broncos Country. Russell Wilson was supposed to be the first quarterback since Peyton Manning to lead the team back to the playoffs. Instead, Denver didn’t have a winning record in his two seasons here and everyone is back to square one.