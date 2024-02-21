Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

SLAP SHOT

Nikola Jokic pops up at Avalanche game, gets MVP chants

Feb 20, 2024, 8:47 PM | Updated: 9:25 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

From one MVP to another? Nikola Jokic shared the screen with Nathan MacKinnon on Tuesday while the Colorado Avalanche were taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

The star center of the Denver Nuggets showed his support for his sister KSE team, clapping and cheering with his daughter Ognjena.

Nikola returned to Denver for a Nuggets afternoon practice on Tuesday after he spent the weekend in Indianapolis at the All-Star Game. In Indy, Jokic strengthened his relationship with fellow MVP candidate Luka Doncic. Jokic has won the award twice and added a Finals MVP to his resume and his home crowd chanted accordingly. But also on the screen was MacKinnon, who has twice been a Hart Trophy runner-up, the award given to the NHL’s MVP. As of Tuesday night, MacK is the favorite to win the award this year for the first time and join Joker who is the favorite to capture the MVP in the NBA.

Jokic has shown up at Avs games several times in the past and it must’ve been easy to ask his boss for a glass seat considering he was already working in the building just a few hallways away. Jokic has also shown up at Los Angeles Rams games, the NFL team owned by KSE.

Jokic’s days in Denver must’ve gotten him into hockey a bit considering there’s only been one notable NHL player from his home country of Serbian—Ivan Boldirev.

The Avs are looking for their second-straight home win on Tuesday after a long tough road trip on the east coast.

Slap Shot

Nathan MacKinnon...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche get snubbed for NHL’s biggest stage again

It was reported on Tuesday that the Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues for a second Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

14 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche...

Will Petersen

At the All-Star break, Avalanche have clawed to top of their division

Considering the Avalanche were 19-11-2 after a tough loss in Chicago right before Christmas, they've come on strong over the last 40 days

21 days ago

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Cale Makar is doing things the NHL hasn’t seen since Bobby Orr

Cale Makar became the second fastest defenseman to record 300 points, doing it in 280 games, just one more than Orr to start his career

28 days ago

Jared Bednar Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Avs head coach Jared Bednar speaks on Nichushkin’s decision

"It takes a lot of guts... he's struggling through a time right now and we wish him the best," Bednar said of Nichushkin seeking treatment

1 month ago

Joe Sakic Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon is on the verge of catching a Joe Sakic streak

The chance for Nathan MacKinnon to tie Joe Sakic's home point streak will be on Wednesday night when the Avs host the Vegas Golden Knights

1 month ago

Nikola Jokic pops up at Avalanche game, gets MVP chants