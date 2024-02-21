Nikola Jokic pops up at Avalanche game, gets MVP chants

From one MVP to another? Nikola Jokic shared the screen with Nathan MacKinnon on Tuesday while the Colorado Avalanche were taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

The star center of the Denver Nuggets showed his support for his sister KSE team, clapping and cheering with his daughter Ognjena.

What an awesome moment. Jokić gets MVP chants. His daughter is just adorable. MacKinnon notices the chants and looks to see what the commotion is about, sees Joker there. Are we about to get possessed Nate the rest of the way? pic.twitter.com/YqjdqvHWTw — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) February 21, 2024

Nikola returned to Denver for a Nuggets afternoon practice on Tuesday after he spent the weekend in Indianapolis at the All-Star Game. In Indy, Jokic strengthened his relationship with fellow MVP candidate Luka Doncic. Jokic has won the award twice and added a Finals MVP to his resume and his home crowd chanted accordingly. But also on the screen was MacKinnon, who has twice been a Hart Trophy runner-up, the award given to the NHL’s MVP. As of Tuesday night, MacK is the favorite to win the award this year for the first time and join Joker who is the favorite to capture the MVP in the NBA.

Jokic has shown up at Avs games several times in the past and it must’ve been easy to ask his boss for a glass seat considering he was already working in the building just a few hallways away. Jokic has also shown up at Los Angeles Rams games, the NFL team owned by KSE.

Jokic’s days in Denver must’ve gotten him into hockey a bit considering there’s only been one notable NHL player from his home country of Serbian—Ivan Boldirev.

The Avs are looking for their second-straight home win on Tuesday after a long tough road trip on the east coast.