How to watch Rockies games in the 2024 season

If you want to see the Colorado Rockies in 2024, you’ll have to pay and crank up your smart TV or your device.

And for cord-cutting fans of the purple and black, the setup is right up their alley.

Welcome to Rockies.TV.

That’s the name of the streaming service established with Major League Baseball to allow for regional distribution of the Rockies’ game broadcasts that previously aired on the late AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Fans in the Rockies’ territorial footprint — which sprawls over much of the Mountain Time Zone, including all of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and portions of Idaho, Nebraska and South Dakota — can pay $19.99 a month or $99.99 a season to watch Rockies games.

But the Rockies are also offering a deal that provides for not only the streaming access to Rockies games, but every MLB game that isn’t grabbed for a national-TV window (e.g. ESPN for Sunday Night Baseball). That option costs $199.99 for the season or $39.99 a month.

STILL NO OVER-THE-AIR OR CABLE/SATELLITE OPTION ANNOUNCED

What remains interesting about this arrangement is that there remains no option for watching the Rockies on cable, satellite or over-the-air television. This is different than what happened with the San Diego Padres and the reigning National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks last year.

Major League Baseball took over the production of the Padres and Diamondbacks broadcasts after Diamond Sports Group stopped payment on its contracts with those teams. In short order, the teams arranged for distribution through an array of cable and satellite providers.

That is still in flux for the Rockies. A team spokesperson told The Denver Post that details regarding that will be available in the future.

The Rockies are expected to retain nearly all of their broadcast team. The lone exception right now is Jenny Cavnar, who on Tuesday officially left for NBC Sports California and the primary play-by-play role with the Oakland Athletics. Cavnar, who covered the Rockies for 12 seasons, is the first female lead play-by-play announcer in Major League Baseball.