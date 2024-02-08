Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos QB Russell Wilson attends Kobe Bryant statue unveiling

Feb 8, 2024, 4:57 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a statue of the late, great Kobe Bryant on Thursday afternoon outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Many of Bryant’s former teammates with the Lakers were in attendance, including the likes of Lamar Odom, Pau Gasol and Gary Payton. Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade paid his respects as well, as did legends of women’s basketball like Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker.

Another guest in attendance was Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson, along with his wife Ciara.

Wilson paid tribute to Bryant and his daughter Gianna after a Seahawks game back in 2020. Both Kobe and Gianni were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash earlier that year.

Wilson wore a “Black Mamba” jersey in Lumen Field after the Seahawks clinched the NFC West in December of 2020, and shared an emotional video on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

“Kobs, you were an inspiration to me growing up,” Wilson says in the video. “You were an inspiration to me once I got in the NFL and was a pro, because I always watched how you did everything with grace, how you always worked hard at everything.”

Wilson talked about Gianna as well, who had a promising future in basketball taken away when she died at just age 13.

“You know Gigi, you were an inspiration to so many girls,” Wilson said. “Kobe, you were a girl dad.”

The Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets later tonight, and wear the “Black Mamba” jerseys in honor of Bryant. He was only 41-years-old when he passed.

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

NFL numbers guru thinks the Broncos are making a mistake if they cut Russell Wilson

Cutting Russell Wilson might seem obvious, but some -- including Aaron Schatz. a mastermind behind DVOA rankings -- believe it's a mistake.

3 hours ago

Denver Broncos fans...

Jake Shapiro

Despite seventh-straight losing season Broncos raise ticket prices

The Denver Broncos started their season ticket renewal process with an email from president Damani Leech and prices are going up

6 hours ago

J.J. McCarthy mock draft...

Will Petersen

Another mock draft has Broncos taking a national championship QB

ESPN had a previous mock draft with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy to the Broncos, and on Thursday, CBS Sports did the same

9 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

In the eyes of the NFLPA, Russell Wilson matter is resolved, but he was “mistreated”

Regarding Russell Wilson, NFLPA executive directory Lloyd Howell considers the matter closed ... but he asserted the Broncos did him wrong.

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Tony Romo thinks Sean Payton can get the best out of the Broncos’ next QB

Sean Payton "adjusts to his quarterback," says Tony Romo, who played three years under Payton in Dallas. So, what can that mean going forward?

1 day ago

Sean Payton Russell Wilson Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

What kind of quarterback is Broncos HC Sean Payton looking for?

We all know Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton did not mesh with veteran QB Russell Wilson. So, what type of quarterback is he looking for? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Broncos QB Russell Wilson attends Kobe Bryant statue unveiling