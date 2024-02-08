Broncos QB Russell Wilson attends Kobe Bryant statue unveiling

The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a statue of the late, great Kobe Bryant on Thursday afternoon outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Many of Bryant’s former teammates with the Lakers were in attendance, including the likes of Lamar Odom, Pau Gasol and Gary Payton. Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade paid his respects as well, as did legends of women’s basketball like Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker.

Another guest in attendance was Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson, along with his wife Ciara.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Candace Parker and Pau Gasol pic.twitter.com/2k7O3EEGjl — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 8, 2024

Wilson paid tribute to Bryant and his daughter Gianna after a Seahawks game back in 2020. Both Kobe and Gianni were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash earlier that year.

Wilson wore a “Black Mamba” jersey in Lumen Field after the Seahawks clinched the NFC West in December of 2020, and shared an emotional video on Instagram.

“Kobs, you were an inspiration to me growing up,” Wilson says in the video. “You were an inspiration to me once I got in the NFL and was a pro, because I always watched how you did everything with grace, how you always worked hard at everything.”

Wilson talked about Gianna as well, who had a promising future in basketball taken away when she died at just age 13.

“You know Gigi, you were an inspiration to so many girls,” Wilson said. “Kobe, you were a girl dad.”

The Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets later tonight, and wear the “Black Mamba” jerseys in honor of Bryant. He was only 41-years-old when he passed.