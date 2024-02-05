Ex-Broncos interim HC Jerry Rosburg appears poised to return to the NFL

Jerry Rosburg retired after the 2018 season. And after coming back to football with the Denver Broncos, he spent the 2023 campaign back out of the game after he did not land the team’s head-coaching gig on a permanent basis.

But his football life is apparently not yet complete.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rosburg is expected to join the Baltimore Ravens staff in a game-management role.

Reunion: The #Ravens are expected to hire Jerry Rosburg in a role focused on game management, per sources. Rosburg, 68, was Baltimore’s special teams coordinator from 2008-18 before retiring. He served as Denver’s interim head coach in 2022. Now, back to Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/iMIUucvNsO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2024

Jerry Rosburg spent 11 seasons on the Ravens’ staff under John Harbaugh as a special-teams coordinator before he retired in 2019. Baltimore’s special teams were among the league’s best throughout his tenure there.

But he returned to the NFL three weeks into the 2022 regular season when he joined Nathaniel Hackett’s staff to help with game management and streamlining the pre-snap process. The job arose after the Broncos offense bogged down in a deluge of false-start and delay-of-game penalties in that season’s first two games.

Rosburg focused on game management for the following 13 games until the Broncos promoted him to the interim head-coach role with two games remaining in the regular season. He immediately fired offensive-line coach Butch Barry and special-teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes. He handed play-calling responsibilities to Justin Outten with a mandate to tailor tactics to Russell Wilson’s strengths.

The result of Jerry Rosburg’s work was immediate. The offense notched two of its three highest point outputs on Rosburg’s watch — telling, because Rosburg coached just two games. Overall, the team looked crisper, leaving the 5-12 Broncos to lament what might have been had they dismissed Hackett earlier.

His tenure also became known for lengthy speeches that seemed more like sermons, particularly at press conferences. But it was a welcome change after matters devolved under Hackett.

Jerry Rosburg: “I want to say to the fans. You can’t pick your owners; the owners pick you. I just want all of the fans of the Broncos to understand — without sounding gratuitous — I want all the fans to understand what good hands this franchise is in.”

pic.twitter.com/eSdOnp9d4P — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 25, 2023

Rosburg had a chance to pitch himself for the permanent gig, but the Broncos opted to hire Sean Payton. Still, you can’t keep a good coach down, and now, Jerry Rosburg appears to be back in the game.