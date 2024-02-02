Broncos and Saints connections keep growing, Kubiak heads South

The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints continue to have more and more connections.

In the same week the Broncos reportedly brought in former Saint offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, New Orleans is hiring a man who twice worked for Denver to take his spot.

According to ESPN and 104.3 The Fan insider Adam Schefter, Klint Kubiak will join the Saints as offensive coordinator. That is, once his duties are done coaching with the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Saints are working to hire 49ers’ passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, per sources. Kubiak would join the Saints after he coaches his final game with the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. No deal can be finalized until after the game. pic.twitter.com/nS14wU7Qow — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2024

Klint Kubiak, the son of former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, has had two coaching stints with the Broncos. He was here as an offensive assistant from 2016-2018, working mostly with the quarterbacks. He then left to join the Vikings, where he was ultimately promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2021 season.

Klint returned to Denver last year as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He even called plays for six games, after the inept Nathaniel Hackett relinquished his duties. Klint joined the 49ers this year as their passing game coordinator, working closely with former Broncos QB Brian Griese, who’s the San Francisco QB coach.

Sometimes it’s hard to keep straight who works for which organization, but the connections between the Broncos and Saints run deep. Head coach Sean Payton has brought over a lot of former New Orleans coaches, and now Klint Kubiak will fill one of those voids in The Big Easy.