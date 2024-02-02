Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos and Saints connections keep growing, Kubiak heads South

Feb 2, 2024, 1:12 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints continue to have more and more connections.

In the same week the Broncos reportedly brought in former Saint offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, New Orleans is hiring a man who twice worked for Denver to take his spot.

According to ESPN and 104.3 The Fan insider Adam Schefter, Klint Kubiak will join the Saints as offensive coordinator. That is, once his duties are done coaching with the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Klint Kubiak, the son of former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, has had two coaching stints with the Broncos. He was here as an offensive assistant from 2016-2018, working mostly with the quarterbacks. He then left to join the Vikings, where he was ultimately promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2021 season.

Klint returned to Denver last year as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He even called plays for six games, after the inept Nathaniel Hackett relinquished his duties. Klint joined the 49ers this year as their passing game coordinator, working closely with former Broncos QB Brian Griese, who’s the San Francisco QB coach.

Sometimes it’s hard to keep straight who works for which organization, but the connections between the Broncos and Saints run deep. Head coach Sean Payton has brought over a lot of former New Orleans coaches, and now Klint Kubiak will fill one of those voids in The Big Easy.

Broncos

Super Bowl XLVIII...

Andrew Mason

Ten years ago today, the snap heard ‘round the world happened

The Broncos went into Super Bowl XLVIII with championship dreams. It took just one play from scrimmage for those dreams to evaporate.

3 hours ago

Marshawn Lloyd...

Cecil Lammey

The All-Star circuit showed a player who would be a perfect Bronco

Plenty of players stood out at the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl, but one in particular should've turned heads in Denver

6 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos may have found new starters at the Senior Bowl

The NFL descends upon Mobile, AL for the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week, and the Broncos are in attendance. How many potential playmakers can they find? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

8 hours ago

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)...

Cecil Lammey

Should the Broncos sign Taysom Hill?

Just this week, the Denver Broncos have brought over a front office member and a well-known coach from the New Orleans Saints. Is it time they add a dynamic player as well? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Will Peterson and Jake Shapiro! Follow @CecilLammey

9 hours ago

Could Michael Penix Jr. be a Broncos quarterback...

Andrew Mason

Does Michael Penix Jr.’s skill set fit as a potential Broncos quarterback?

Does Michael Penix Jr.'s skill set fit as a potential Broncos quarterback? It's possible, especially if he learns to "take the layups."

18 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

5 Risers and Fallers (future Broncos?) from the Senior Bowl

The week of practice at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl wrapped up on Thursday. Which players saw their draft stock rise, and which players saw their draft stock fall? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

20 hours ago

Broncos and Saints connections keep growing, Kubiak heads South