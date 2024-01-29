This was the year to beat the Chiefs, but it still didn’t happen

The Super Bowl is set! On Sunday, the AFC and NFC Championship Games were full of twists and turns. Now, we’ll see the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

I like when we get to the big game. I hope it’s an exciting game, but mainly I want the focus to be solely on the NFL Draft. Let’s see who wins the championship, but then let’s see how teams try to build a champion in the offseason.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

This Was the Year

If you wanted to beat the Chiefs, this was the year. They are headed to another Super Bowl with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but there’s not as many weapons around him as there used to be. Travis Kelce might be the best tight end of all time, but he may not be what he used to be (and he might retire if the Chiefs win it all again).

Andy Reid is a great coach, but the talent he’s been working with on offense is not the best. They have some pieces that need to develop, but players they’ve taken chances on in the draft have yet to work out fully. Yes, Rashee Rice looks like a star in the making, but Skyy Moore looks like a bust.

Simply put, the Chiefs were down in 2023. That’s why I thought the Buffalo Bills finally had a chance to beat them. It’s why I picked the Baltimore Ravens to win on Sunday. Despite their deficiencies, the Chiefs are in place for another championship.

How special was this year to Patrick Mahomes? It was something let’s just say that. Our conversation on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/XWxG4xwDts — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

The Chiefs are in another Super Bowl, and they’re likely to strengthen their weaknesses in 2024. Teams like the Ravens or the Bills had a shot against them when they were down – and they failed to take advantage.

Take Nothing For Granted

The Detroit Lions may not get back to another NFC Championship Game. That’s something head coach Dan Campbell reminded the team about. They lost to the 49ers, but they had the game at hand. With a big lead early, the Lions looked to be running away from their tough opponent. Instead of sealing the deal, the Lions dropped the ball and allowed the 49ers to claw their way back.

They are set up for success, but the Lions are set to lose OC Ben Johnson as he will be a head coach in the NFL. They might lose DC Aaron Glenn as he’s been interviewed for open head coaching positions as well. If the Lions lose one or both, it will negatively impact the team.

Nothing is going to stay the same. The Lions will not only lose coaches, but they’ll also have players move on in free agency. They’ve built something that can keep going, but they can’t afford to keep everyone. Each season in the NFL is unique, and there are zero guarantees that success will continue.

The realest thing you'll hear a coach admit: #Lions HC Dan Campbell told his locker room that this might have been their only shot. Campbell obviously doesn't believe that, but he says it'll be twice as difficult next year. "You're not hiding from anyone anymore. Everyone will… pic.twitter.com/Lw82rj4djF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2024

In life, and in this league, you can’t take anything for granted. The Lions were fun to watch, and I hope they stay competitive – but I know that it may not happen.

From the Shrine to the Super Bowl

Two years ago, I spent an hour with Iowa State QB Brock Purdy during media availability for the East-West Shrine Bowl and he thought his football career might be done. Well, here we sit at the end of January 2024 and Purdy is set to start in the Super Bowl.

As the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has always been playing with house money. He should have never fallen that far, and now he’s out to make the rest of the league pay for that mistake. As the 49ers made a ferocious comeback, Purdy’s play as a runner and a passer helped secure the win. If he doesn’t move the chains as a runner, the 49ers don’t win. If he doesn’t thread the needle as a passer, the 49ers don’t win.

Purdy is humble and beloved by his teammates. The story has been great to this point, but winning a Super Bowl would make this even more improbable. I just wrapped up a weekend of coverage for the East-West Shrine Bowl, and I wish I saw a quarterback who reminded me of Purdy. That didn’t happen, but it’s just further proof that players like Purdy are not as common as some want you to believe.

It’s worth noting Brock Purdy is the first Mr. Irrelevant to throw a pass in the NFL. He’s now on track to start a Super Bowl in his second season as a pro and first full season as a starter. Get outside the discourse for a second and this is an incredible story. — Kyle, a Madson (@KyleAMadson) January 29, 2024

No matter what you think of Purdy as a quarterback, he’s one of the most phenomenal quarterback stories in NFL history. Let’s see what kind of ending his 2023 postseason has in a couple of weeks.

Fast Friends

This January marks the 18th season I’ve travled on what I dubbed the “All-Star Road Trip.” It’s a trip I look forward to taking each year. First and foremost, I get to evaluate these players in person – and there’s nothing better than that. Secondly, but also importantly, I get to hang out with my friends in the scouting community and the media that I’ve made in nearly 20 years of work.

One of my best friends is Chad Reuter from NFL Network. You’ll see him on Twitter from time to time, but his work is primarily featured on NFL.com as he’s a researcher for the league. When I met him back in 2007 at the Texas vs The Nation Game, I knew Reuter was different like me. We both love scouting players, and we both have a competitive nature when it comes to finding out the most we can about these players.

This weekend, I was happy to see Chad again, and it was great to catch up. This trip is always a ton of work, but that’s made worthwhile when I get to talk ball with one of my closest friends. Now, it’s time to leave Texas and the East-West Shrine Bowl and head for Alabama and the Reese’s Senior Bowl – a trip Chad and I have taken for years as we became fast friends.

What is the importance of the @ShrineBowl for NFL teams and talent evaluators?@nflnetwork’s @chad_reuter joins @CecilLammey to break down what matters from this week for #NFLDraft prospects. pic.twitter.com/9113UT8bWN — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) January 29, 2024

Are you excited for the Senior Bowl? Hit me up on social networking and let me know!

