Cale Makar is doing things the NHL hasn’t seen since Bobby Orr

Colorado Avalanche superstar defenseman Cale Makar is getting mentioned in the same breath as NHL legend Bobby Orr.

That’s pretty good company to be in.

Lost in the shuffle of the Avalanche’s exciting 7-4 win over the Flyers, a game in which Logan O’Connor recorded his first hat trick and Nathan MacKinnon registered five points, was Makar making history.

He became the second fastest defenseman to record 300 points in his career. Makar did it in 280 games, just one more than Orr did to start his career at 279.

Add Cale to the record books! 🥬 Cale Makar (@Cmakar8) reaches 300 points in just 280 games, becoming the second-fastest blueliner to achieve the feat behind only Bobby Orr (279 games). pic.twitter.com/HQHL8ATpPg — NHL (@NHL) January 20, 2024

It’s a phenomenal achievement, showing just how quickly Makar has become one of those most dominant offensive players to skate on the blueline. The assist against Philadelphia gave him 54 points on the season in just 42 games. Makar has 10 goals and 44 assists, trailing only MacKinnon for the team lead in helpers.

It’s an incredible luxury for the Avalanche that Makar can generate so much offense as a defenseman. His 54 points are second in the NHL among d-men, trailing only Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes who has 57. Hughes is a slight favorite over Makar to win the Norris Trophy, according to the oddsmakers.

Orr played 12 seasons, finishing with 888 career points. It’s too soon to say if Makar can reach that number, but if he stays healthy, it’s a distinct possibility. Makar’s greatness sometimes gets overshadowed by Mackinnon and even Mikko Rantanen, but the Avs clearly have three of the 10 best players in the world.

It’s a fun time to be a fan of the team, and a fun time to watch Makar skate. He and his Colorado teammates are back on the ice at Ball Arena tomorrow night against the Washington Capitals. It’ll be their first home game in exactly two weeks, so a treat for folks to get back in the building and watch Makar play again.