Courtland Sutton’s post on Instagram looks like goodbye to Broncos

Has Courtland Sutton played his last game for the Denver Broncos?

The 28-year-old former Pro Bowl wide receiver posted on Instagram on Friday with a caption that certainly seemed like a chapter-ending message.

“Broncos country I’m very grateful to be able to have finished off another season here in Denver,” Sutton wrote. “Unfortunately we weren’t able to accomplish our main goal. I’m still grateful for all my teammates and support staff that have been riding with me all season. I know all things happen for a reason and I trust my Gods plans over everything including whatever is next for me. Just know I gave everything to this team and organization every time I stepped on that field! All Love 14 🤟🏾”

Sutton caught a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2023. The 6-foot-4 SMU product was one of the best red zone targets in the NFL and was a bright spot in a mostly boring Broncos offense.

Sutton has been in Denver for all six years of his career after being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s ridden a rollercoaster while at a Mile High but it always seems to end in losing. Sadly for Sutton, he’s never gotten back to his second-season Pro Bowl numbers where he had his lone 1,000-yard-plus season. He suffered a serious knee injury in 2020 and became a really productive player again over the past few years.

Sutton has two years left on his four-year $60 million deal. One would assume Denver wouldn’t need to cut him at a dead cap value of $7.6 million, though he did make a possible cut list earlier in the day. Maybe Payton would be able to trade the very solid player for a pick? Only star players Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb scored more touchdowns on receptions this past year than Sutton.

The Broncos have a giant decision on Russell Wilson this offseason, which seems to have already been made where they will cut him and face $80 million in dead cap. Denver also has a first-round pick for the first time since 2021 and Sean Payton already in place to get a roster he is more suited for. It’s expected to be an offseason of movement in Denver. It may be no surprise that Sutton, who has never had a winning season in Orange and Blue either wants out or that the Broncos may just want to reset altogether.