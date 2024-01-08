Coaching staff had another disappointing day for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos did not finish their season on a high note. In their season finale, the Broncos traveled to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders and were defeated by a score of 27-14. It was a disappointing way to end the season.

The Broncos finish the 2023 season with an 8-9 record, and they have not finished .500 or better since 2016 when they were 9-7. It’s been seven straight losing seasons, and I thought things would be different under HC Sean Payton.

After the game, Broncos Payton was honest about the outcome.

“I felt like obviously they ran it better than us. They protected better than us. Our quarterback was under a lot more duress than theirs. You can point to a number of things. We had some opportunities. The 99-yard drive at the end of the half was disappointing and then not being able to get off the field when we cut it to 10. So, I think the mood would be disappointing, not discouraged, but nonetheless you’d certainly like to finish on a brighter note than that. I reminded them just remember how this feels because you spend so much time working towards a common goal and then when you fall short of that, it just doesn’t sit right. It can’t with anyone.” Payton said.

Here are three observations from the Broncos loss to the Raiders in Week 18.

***

Still Can’t Stop the Run

The Broncos entered Week 18 with the No. 31 rush defense in the NFL. All season long, the Broncos were not able to stuff the run – and that was the case against the Raiders. They were without starting RB Josh Jacobs, but backup Zamir White had no problem gashing the Broncos on the ground. Entering Week 18, the Raiders averaged around 91 yards per game on the ground, but White ran 25 times for 112 yards on Sunday.

Denver’s defense is not great, and they are soft against the run. In the losses this year, they most likely were gashed on the ground. In the wins they’ve had this year, there were times opponents stopped running against the Broncos – to their detriment. The easy way to beat Denver this year was just to keep it on the ground.

After the game, Payton was asked if the Raiders ran a bit more than expected.

“Yeah, we knew, and I think to Antonio’s [Pierce] credit, when he took over you kind of saw that and felt that with this team. So, that wasn’t a surprise. I mean, there were attempts, but part of it is defending it. In other words, I’ve said this to you guys, if your third down numbers aren’t good, it’s hard to have good rushing days. So, just show me a good rushing day and you’re probably going to see third down time of possession, you stay on the field, and we’ve experienced both sides of it. So, they had a number of third downs. I don’t know what the third down numbers were for them, but when you possess the ball, obviously then you have more snaps, but I expected us honestly to be more successful running the ball as well.” Payton said.

***

Coaching Staff Disappoints

While the execution from the players suffered, I believe the coaching staff really let this team down on Sunday. The defense under the guidance of DC Vance Joseph has not had answers for stopping the run, but that’s not the only side that struggled.

I believe Payton should have been much better over the last two weeks as a play-caller. QB Jarrett Stidham started his second game for Payton, and he didn’t look great. The plays were not set up to move the ball regularly, and the Broncos struggled to keep the chains moving after the half. They did get some explosive plays that were exciting, but it seemed like Payton’s offense went into a shell when more “YOLO” ball should have been called.

Payton did admit the staff could have done a better job.

“Yeah, listen, absolutely. That’s the thing that’s most disappointing, you come a way as a teacher and you’re like, man, we collectively, and I said that in there, we didn’t do a good enough job. There are things that happened in that game that get me upset because I know better. So, it starts with us. Those guys did a good job today. I’m talking about Vegas, and that’s the thing that keeps you up.” Payton said.

***

A Bit of a Spark

Broncos Country has been waiting for WR Jerry Jeudy to do more on game day. A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Jeudy has mostly been a disappointment in his pro career. With QB Russell Wilson, we saw a preference for WR Courtland Sutton. When Stidham took over in Week 17, I thought we could see more from Jeudy as Payton’s offense was going to be run truer to design.

Against the Raiders, Jeudy did show a spark. He just fell short of a 100-yard performance with three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. On Stidham’s interception late in the game, Jeudy was a target deep down the right side of the field. Had that pass connected, Jeudy would have been over the century mark. Payton loves him, and if the team moves on from Sutton this offseason, then they’ll be asking Jeudy to be the no.1 receiver he was drafted to be.

Payton was succinct when complimenting Jeudy’s performance in Week 18.

“Those were some good plays. I think it was second and real long, that was a real big play for us. We needed that spark and then explosive later in the game. Those are big plays.” Payton said.

