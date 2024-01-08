Jarrett Stidham laid an egg in his audition for QB job

The Denver Broncos wrapped up the first season of the Sean Payton era on Sunday with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It was not a great way to end the season, losing 27-14 to a bad team, but this is what we got. Now, it’s time to think about building through the NFL draft for the 2024 season.

I like – nay LOVE – the draft season. While the regular season is a grind (especially in December), when we move into draft season, I get happier than I do all year long.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

Cecil Season

The regular season is over, and the NFL Playoffs are here. That’s great for the league, but there’s another season that has started now that the postseason is here – draft season.

This is what fans have been dubbing “Cecil Season” for years in the Denver area. I started traveling to both the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl 18 years ago in January, and I have not missed a game during that time. At these All-Star games, I’m able to talk to my friends in the scouting community and take the pulse on prospects entering the league in the NFL draft.

The regular season burns me out every year, and 17 games don’t help. The draft season is invigorating, and it excites me to no end each and every year. It’s team-versus-team, and player-versus-player during the regular season. In the draft season, it’s GM-versus-GM instead and it’s fun to watch the process. It’s fun to be a part of the process, as scouting players is what I love.

I fully believe the #Broncos will be moving up in the @NFLDraft – at least into the top-10, if not into the top-5 for a quarterback. Buckle up

IT'S DRAFT SEASON EVERYBODY!!!!1! @DenverSportsCom https://t.co/TNzJIBguH6 — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) January 8, 2024

I cannot wait to get on the road later this month. It’s my favorite time for year, but this is also going to be one of the most important drafts for the Broncos in their team history. Things need to turn around – quickly – and that can happen with a good draft.

Now, There are Two Needs at QB

Over the last two games, QB Jarrett Stidham had an audition for the Broncos. Things haven’t gone well for the veteran quarterback. Yes, the Sean Payton offense has returned with crossers, slants, and in-breaking routes. However, Stidham did not play consistently enough for this team to lock him in as a potential Week 1 starter in 2024.

In fact, Stidham may not win the backup job next season. I think the Broncos will move up in the draft to select a quarterback, and that player is most likely their starter. That player, let’s say for example Washington QB Michael Penix Jr, may not be ready to start in Week 1. I thought perhaps Stidham would be a “bridge” quarterback who could start early in the season only to relinquish the job when the rookie was ready mid-season.

Now, I think Stidham needs to compete for the backup job in 2024 – and I don’t want him anywhere near the starting job. Denver needs to be better – and fast – which does not happen if Stidham is out there. He was hand-picked by Payton, and he had all season to develop. While guys like Mason Rudolph (Pittsburgh Steelers) are making the most of their late-season advantage, Stidham is not and that means he can’t be counted on in the future.

These final 2 games were an audition for Jarrett Stidham, and there was no spark to the #Broncos offense. Now, I believe they need TWO quarterbacks this offseason. Rookie (first round) and veteran to compete with Stidham for the backup spot.@DenverSportsCom — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) January 8, 2024

Stidham can compete for the backup job in training camp, but I’d prefer another player to be the veteran backup behind a first-round rookie quarterback.

Fire VJ Now?

I wanted Broncos DC Vance Joseph to be fired after the debacle against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. When you give up 70 points in a game, that’s not a great look, and I thought the Broncos would make the early-season dismissal. They did not fire Joseph, but now that the season is wrapped up, they should be considering that move.

Joseph has never been a great defensive coordinator outside of one year with the Arizona Cardinals. With multiple teams (Broncos, Cardinals, Miami Dolphins), he’s mostly been a below-average coach and this year is no different. The Broncos ranked 31st against the run, 22nd against the pass, and 30th overall this year. That’s simply not good enough for a team that is trying to turn things around after seven straight losing seasons.

Yes, the players love Joseph. That’s fine, and he is known as a leader of men. However, they’d like a coach that gets them better production. A “player’s coach” is fine so long as the results are there. Simply put, the results are not there with Joseph. The Broncos would accept mediocrity (at best) if they kept Joseph.

So, what's the pulse of the people on #Broncos DC Vance Joseph? The players like him, but damn he's mostly been a below avg DC during his coaching career. This year, DEN is 31st vs run, 22nd vs pass, 30th overall. That's not good enough. @DenverSportsCom — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) January 8, 2024

It’s past time for the Broncos to upgrade their defensive coordinator spot. Who that coach is remains to be seen, and they’d have to first move on from Joseph.

Chocolate and Peanut Butter

In Mile High Monday, I wrote about the debut of Skybound’s “Void Rivals” in comics last year. Robert Kirkman, the creator of “The Walking Dead”, bought the rights to GI Joe and Transformers for his company Skybound. Last year, he revealed that the universes were now combined in his new series Void Rivals.

I have enjoyed where these two ’80s franchises are going together. It’s an unusual idea, although we did see GI Joe versus the Transformers in a limited series for Marvel 30 years ago. Void Rivals is a story that anyone can pick up on, regardless of whether you liked GI Joe or Transformers from back in the day. It’s an accessible story that kicks off a new universe that is exciting for comic book fans.

This has now led Skybound to spin off the series in titles like “Duke” and “Cobra Commander” coming out in 2024. I’m here for it all. As a fan of both franchises, this is like combining chocolate and peanut butter – it’s perfect!

Void Rivals #2-5 will all return with subsequent printings, available in comic book shops on January 31, 2024! #EnergonUniverse pic.twitter.com/4R8PqgQjHM — Skybound Entertainment (@Skybound) January 3, 2024

Are you excited about this shared universe between Transformers and GI Joe? Hit me up on social networking and let me know!

