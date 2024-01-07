Close
BRONCOS

Broncos-Raiders inactives: JL Skinner playing

Jan 7, 2024, 1:10 PM | Updated: 1:16 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

LAS VEGAS — It has been a frustrating season for safety JL Skinner — although one from which he’s learned a great deal in the classroom, especially from safety Justin Simmons.

Despite injuries at safety, Skinner has played in just one game this season — against Minnesota. But that total is about to double, as the Broncos activated him for their season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos moved Skinner up to the game-day active roster in the wake of Delarrin Turner-Yell’s season-ending ACL injury, which he suffered in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

BRONCOS-RAIDERS INACTIVES

The full list of Broncos inactives:

  • WR Michael Bandy
  • C Alex Forsyth
  • DE Elijah Garcia
  • CB Art Green
  • Edge rusher Thomas Incoom
  • TE Chris Manhertz

And the Raiders:

  • WR Keelan Cole
  • S Jaydon Grant
  • CB Tyler Hall
  • QB Brian Hoyer
  • RB Josh Jacobs
  • OT Thayer Munford
  • DT Byron Young

But a bigger matter for Broncos-Raiders appears to be the state of the Allegiant Stadium field, as KUSA-Ch. 9’s Scotty Grange discovered Sunday morning:

The Raiders grow a grass field outside that is brought into Allegiant Stadium for their home games. Super Bowl LVIII next month is expected to take place on the grass field inside the stadium, which opened in 2020.

The venue is also the home of the Pac-12 football championship game, the Las Vegas Bowl and UNLV football. But those games take place on an artificial surface.

