Watch: Nikola Jokic hits insane half-court buzzer beater to top Warriors

Nikola Jokic has hit 39 of his 44 shots over the past four games, and the last one he took was a game-winning buzzer-beater from 39 feet to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-127.

Jokic’s insane shot capped a 25-4 Denver Nuggets run to score the comeback win over the Warriors. Jokic finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block as Denver won 13 of its last 15.

HE IS HIM. GAME WINNER. pic.twitter.com/YeuYZVTMRv — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 5, 2024

“Great players make great plays,” Michael Malone said. “I’m proud of our group for staying with it.

Jokic’s defense actually led the Nuggets to get the ball back, doubling Steph Curry and forcing a Jamal Murray steal. Jokic got the inbound and answered a prayer right in front of a smack-talking Steve Kerr.

THE JOKER CALLS GAME 🤯🃏 pic.twitter.com/zZtonXM6MC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 5, 2024

Denver fell behind as the Warriors out-scored the Nuggets by 17 in the third quarter. The game was over until the fourth-quarter rally that kept Golden State under .500

Jokic gets the last laugh pic.twitter.com/V96Hh2x81T — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 5, 2024

The Nuggets play the second half of a back-to-back, hosting the Magic on Friday night.