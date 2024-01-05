Watch: Nikola Jokic hits insane half-court buzzer beater to top Warriors
Jan 4, 2024, 10:44 PM | Updated: 11:03 pm
Nikola Jokic has hit 39 of his 44 shots over the past four games, and the last one he took was a game-winning buzzer-beater from 39 feet to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-127.
Jokic’s insane shot capped a 25-4 Denver Nuggets run to score the comeback win over the Warriors. Jokic finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block as Denver won 13 of its last 15.
HE IS HIM. GAME WINNER. pic.twitter.com/YeuYZVTMRv
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 5, 2024
“Great players make great plays,” Michael Malone said. “I’m proud of our group for staying with it.
CALLED GAME 🃏 pic.twitter.com/o2cepr9Lsf
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 5, 2024
Jokic’s defense actually led the Nuggets to get the ball back, doubling Steph Curry and forcing a Jamal Murray steal. Jokic got the inbound and answered a prayer right in front of a smack-talking Steve Kerr.
THE JOKER CALLS GAME 🤯🃏 pic.twitter.com/zZtonXM6MC
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 5, 2024
Denver fell behind as the Warriors out-scored the Nuggets by 17 in the third quarter. The game was over until the fourth-quarter rally that kept Golden State under .500
Jokic gets the last laugh pic.twitter.com/V96Hh2x81T
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 5, 2024
The Nuggets play the second half of a back-to-back, hosting the Magic on Friday night.