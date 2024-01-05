Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Watch: Nikola Jokic hits insane half-court buzzer beater to top Warriors

Jan 4, 2024, 10:44 PM | Updated: 11:03 pm

Nikola Jokic...

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Nikola Jokic has hit 39 of his 44 shots over the past four games, and the last one he took was a game-winning buzzer-beater from 39 feet to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-127.

Jokic’s insane shot capped a 25-4 Denver Nuggets run to score the comeback win over the Warriors. Jokic finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block as Denver won 13 of its last 15.

“Great players make great plays,” Michael Malone said. “I’m proud of our group for staying with it.

Jokic’s defense actually led the Nuggets to get the ball back, doubling Steph Curry and forcing a Jamal Murray steal. Jokic got the inbound and answered a prayer right in front of a smack-talking Steve Kerr.

Denver fell behind as the Warriors out-scored the Nuggets by 17 in the third quarter. The game was over until the fourth-quarter rally that kept Golden State under .500

The Nuggets play the second half of a back-to-back, hosting the Magic on Friday night.

 

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Joker’s tricks are taking down the waning and complaining Warriors dynasty

On Thursday night, Steve Kerr went at the king of the NBA (Nikola Jokic,) missed and ended up only ticking him off

2 hours ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Jamal Murray should be in the NBA All-Star conversation

Zach Bye reacts to the upcoming matchup against the Golden State Warriors and discusses how Jamal Murray should be in the NBA All-Star conversation.

8 hours ago

Jamal Murray Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

The first NBA All-Star voting returns are in, Nuggets get little love

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is No. 3 among frontcourt players; Jamal Murray's nowhere to be found in the top-10 All-Star vote getters for guards

15 hours ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Taking down the Hornets

The Denver Nuggets had a commanding win over the Hornets. Nikola Jokic’s surprising lack of shooting during the first half, and Aaron Gordon’s return after his dog attack. Join Zach Bye for the Mile High Hoops podcast!

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic, Chet Holmgren...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets get blown out of Ball Arena by possible playoff foe OKC

Everyone will remember the Nuggets highlight of 2023, winning the Finals, almost nobody will want to recollect how it ended—a drubbing by OKC

6 days ago

Peyton Watson...

Jake Shapiro

Peyton Watson makes like Aaron Gordon, as Nuggets smoke Grizz

The Nuggets rolled the Grizzlies on Thursday 142-105, behind a perfect Nikola Jokic triple-double and strong contributions from Peyton Watson

7 days ago

Watch: Nikola Jokic hits insane half-court buzzer beater to top Warriors