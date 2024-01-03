Courtland Sutton, Baron Browning return to Broncos practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Courtland Sutton and Baron Browning returned to practice Wednesday as the Broncos began preparing for their season finale in Las Vegas.

Sutton and Browning landed in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol after suffering concussions during the Broncos’ Week 16 defeat to the New England Patriots. Neither player practiced last week. Both worked Wednesday while wearing blue jerseys, which are normally reserved for quarterbacks to serve as a visual reminder of teammates to not hit or come into contact with players at that position.

Without those two players, the Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-9. But Denver’s offense struggled to finish drives without Courtland Sutton, who leads the team with 10 touchdown receptions — one more than the rest of the wide-receiver corps as a collective. Lil’Jordan Humphrey — who saw more snaps last week as a result of the Courtland Sutton injury — had the game’s only touchdown on a 54-yard catch-and-run.

While Sutton and Browning returned, right tackle Mike McGlinchey did not practice. He suffered an injury to his ribs against the Chargers.

Joining McGlinchey in missing practice were running back Samaje Perine and tight end Chris Manhertz. Perine has received periodic rest days in recent weeks, as has Manhertz. Mims landed on the injury report with a hamstring issue last Thursday and has not practiced since then.

Also not practicing was tight end Greg Dulcich. The Broncos’ 21-day window to activate Dulcich from injured reserve expired this week, as he returned to practice for the first time on Dec. 13, three days before the loss in Detroit.

The Broncos listed wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. as seeing limited work. He landed on the injury report last Thursday with a hamstring problem.