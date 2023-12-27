Courtland Sutton, Baron Browning sit out practice for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Courtland Sutton did not practice Wednesday as the Broncos — replete with a new starting quarterback — began preparing for their regular-season home finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sutton is in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol. Given the timeline required in that process, he would have been unable to practice in any way Wednesday. His work on Thursday and Friday will help reveal whether the sixth-year wide receiver will play against the Chargers.

The Broncos’ leader in touchdowns this season, Courtland Sutton suffered the concussion in the first half Sunday when trying to catch a deep pass from Russell Wilson.

Without Sutton, the Broncos struggled to get passes to their wide-receiver complement. In the first three quarters of Sunday’s 26-23 loss to the Patriots, Denver’s wide receivers caught just two passes — one by Marvin Mims Jr. and the other by Brandon Johnson. Only in the fourth quarter did the offense come alive — along with the receiving corps.

BEYOND COURTLAND SUTTON

Also not seen at practice Wednesday was edge rusher Baron Browning. Like Sutton, Browning is in the concussion protocol.

But the Broncos did receive some good news at edge rusher with the return of Nik Bonitto, who has not played since suffering an MCL injury Dec. 10 against the Chargers.

Joining Courtland Sutton and Baron Browning in missing practice were running backs Samaje Perine and Dwayne Washington. Perine has received some rest days in recent weeks. He stood near his offensive teammates, watching the drills. Washington was sidelined due to an illness.

Tight end Greg Dulcich also remained sidelined. He has not practiced since he injured his foot during his return to practice on Dec. 13. Dulcich officially remains on injured reserve, and coach Sean Payton has said that he still expects Dulcich to play before the end of the season. However, the Broncos are now 15 days into the 21-day window that they have to activate him.