Courtland Sutton leaves Broncos game with concussion

DENVER — Wide receiver Courtland Sutton left during the second quarter of the Broncos’ Christmas Eve game against the New England Patriots with a concussion.

Sutton, who leads the Broncos in touchdown catches, lingered on the sideline for a moment before entering the blue pop-up medical tent. Immediately after examination, he headed for the locker room.

The sixth-year wide receiver has a team-leading 10 touchdowns this season, all via passes from Russell Wilson. No one else on the roster has more than 4 scores — a total Javonte Williams reached with a first-quarter touchdown run to put Denver in front.

Courtland Sutton was targeted once before departing the game, on a deep ball down the left flank during the Broncos’ second possession. The pass fell incomplete, and the Broncos punted.

With Courtland Sutton sidelined, Russell Wilson looked elsewhere on his first-half passes. He completed 10 passes in the first half — but just one was to a wide receiver, when he hit Marvin Mims Jr. for a 9-yard dumpoff. A majority of Wilson’s first-half passes went to running backs, with Jaleel McLaughin catching four on his own.

Sutton didn’t return to the sideline at the start of the second half as his evaluation continued in the Broncos’ locker room, as Sean Payton told NFL Network. The Broncos subsequently ruled him out.