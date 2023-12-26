Close
Sean Payton: Communication still an issue for Broncos offense

Dec 26, 2023, 2:28 PM

Sean Payton...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

It’s Week 17, and for Sean Payton, communication remains an issue for the Broncos’ offense.

It was an issue earlier this season, of course. In the first two weeks of the season, the Broncos struggled with a clunky pre-snap process. At the time, Payton’s solution was to do extra work in practice on the pre-snap process — and to “reduce the verbiage” in the play-call.

“I think, number one, the first thing that we always try to look at — but we’ve gotta do a better job of it as coaches — is reduce the verbiage. And if we have longer plays, then we can easily get to a wristband,” Payton said in September. “But we have to reduce the variables.”

And over three months and 13 games later?

“I think so many times when we look at some of that stuff, self-inflicted problems, that has to get cleaned up. That’s communication. That might be having to reduce — is there too much in?” Payton said Tuesday on a media conference call.

“But, look, right now we’re average to below average, I would say, in a lot of things offensively, and it’s not good enough.”

So, it’s Week 17, and in the eyes of Sean Payton, the Broncos continue to languish in this area.

WHICH HELPS LEAD TO ANOTHER ISSUE FOR THE OFFENSE OF SEAN PAYTON

The other issue: Giveaways. In Sunday’s loss, Denver had one on special teams — Marvin Mims Jr.’s lost fumble that led to a Patriots touchdown — and one on offense, when Javonte Williams fumbled in the second quarter. Ben Powers appeared to fall on it and recover the football, but the officials judged otherwise.

Nevertheless, those weren’t the only issues in this regard. New England defenders had their hands on two Wilson passes in or near the Patriots end zone — including on Wilson’s first pass of the game, on third-and-goal during the failed goal-to-go series after D.J. Jones’ opening-snap fumble recovery.

“We’re lucky we had only two turnovers,” Payton said.

The Broncos had just three giveaways during their five-game winning streak — an average of 0.6 per game. They’ve turned over the football seven times in their last four games — an average of 1.75 turnovers per game. Five of the seven involved Wilson fumbling or being intercepted. And while he didn’t have any giveaways Sunday, there were the two near-interceptions.

“We were protecting the ball better. It’s out all the time now,” Payton said.

So, deep into the season, the Broncos have trouble protecting the football and getting the process down pat, in Payton’s eyes.

What that means for offseason decisions and roster construction is to be determined. But it likely isn’t good news for anyone invested in the status quo of the Broncos roster on offense.

