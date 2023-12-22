Nik Bonitto ruled out for Broncos’ Sunday night game with Patriots

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Nik Bonitto will miss a second-straight game due to a MCL injury he suffered in the first half of the Broncos’ 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 10.

The Broncos officially listed Bonitto as “out” on their final injury report, issued after Friday’s practice. Bonitto missed all three days of practice this week, although he worked out on a side field as he continued his recovery.

That status marked a change from the hope Broncos coach Sean Payton expressed on Wednesday regarding the possibility of Nik Bonitto playing against the New England Patriots. In fact, Payton said then that he thought Bonitto would end up as questionable on the final injury report.

“I’m optimistic,” Payton said Wednesday. “He’ll be questionable for this game. He didn’t go [Wednesday], but I know he’s feeling better. That’s kind of day-to-day with an MCL. I know he had a good first week of rehab and recovery.”

Nik Bonitto was one of three Broncos listed as out for the game. Joining him are tight end Greg Dulcich and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski. Both of them remain on injured reserve as they go through their ramp-up period. Dulcich is 10 days into his 21-day window, while Palczewski is three days into his.

WITH NIK BONITTO SIDELINED, DREW SANDERS MUST STEP UP

In terms of playing time, rookie linebacker Drew Sanders is the primary beneficiary. He played 32 snaps against the Chargers, but saw his workload drop to 11 snaps last week. Still, his work agains tthe Chargers is the most extensive since he played at inside linebacker in relief of an injured Josey Jewell in Weeks 3 and 4.

In the months since he filled in for Jewell, Sanders moved to outside linebacker. Which begged the question: How has the Broncos’ vision evolved for Sanders, who came in as an inside linebacker.

“To get him on the field, he’s playing more OLB,” Payton said Friday. “If you asked me, ‘How do you see his vision five years out?’ I don’t know that I could honestly say OLB or ILB, but I like the fact that he’s got that versatility, and I think that will define itself as he gets in.”

Asked Sean Payton what he sees as the vision for rookie LB Drew Sanders. “That’s a good question … we feel like, ‘Hey, he’s one of our better players; how do we get him on the field?’’… I think (the vision for Sanders) is evolving, and I think he’s got pressure traits …” pic.twitter.com/JBQpF2f0Gf — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 22, 2023

And Payton likes what he sees in Sanders. He wants to find snaps for him.

“Because we feel like, ‘Hey, he’s one of our better players; how do we get him on the field?’” Payton said. “So, part of it’s that role. But I think it’s evolving, and I think he’s got pressure traits, he’s a good tackler and he can run, and so, I’m glad we have him.”