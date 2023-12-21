Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Nik Bonitto sits out another day of practice with knee issue

Dec 21, 2023, 2:33 PM

Nik Bonitto...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Once again, Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto found himself on the sideline as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered against the Chargers on Dec. 10.

Bonitto has not practiced since the injury, which came in the first half of the 24-7 win. Bonitto remains the Broncos’ leading sacker.

Broncos coach Sean Payton expressed hope Wednesday that Nik Bonitto could be available Sunday.

“I’m optimistic,” Payton said. “He’ll be questionable for this game. He didn’t go [Wedneday], but I know he’s feeling better. That’s kind of day-to-day with an MCL. I know he had a good first week of rehab and recovery.”

BEYOND NIK BONITTO: GREG DULCICH REMAINS SIDELINED

  • Running back Samaje Perine practiced after sitting out yesterday’s work. Perine received a rest day Wednesday. Whether he receives more touches on Sunday is to be determined. “A lot of it will depend on how the game is unfolding,” Payton said.
  • Tight end Greg Dulcich was not on the field as he continues to deal with a foot injury that struck upon his Dec. 13 return to the practice field.
  • Nose tackle Mike Purcell was at practice, but he didn’t have a helmet. The Broncos have given Purcell rest days in recent weeks.
  • Rookie offensive tackle Alex Palczewski practiced for a second-straight day as the Broncos utilize their 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.

Broncos

Kareem Jackson...

Andrew Mason

Will Kareem Jackson play? He believes that he will be ready

Kareem Jackson returned to the practice field this week, but he doesn't know if he'll play on Sunday against the Patriots.

3 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos have bigger fish to fry than Sean Payton yelling at Russell Wilson

Sports media has overblown Sean Payton yelling at Russell Wilson on the sidelines of the Denver Broncos v Detroit Lions game. This team needs to win out with the playoffs on the line, so what matters most? Watch Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason on Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey

3 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson is on to New England

Russell Wilson didn't say it exactly as Bill Belichick said, "We're on to Cincinnati," but Wilson made it clear that he'd turned the page.

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton yelling at Russell Wilson ‘completely blown out of proportion,’ one Bronco says

The sideline dustup has gotten a lot of attention this week, but it's much ado about nothing according to on Broncos player

1 day ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Cecil Lammey

Who needs to step up for the Denver Broncos with the playoffs on the line?

The Broncos need to win out to give themselves a chance at making the playoffs. Which players need to step up in order to do that? Join Cecil Lammey on Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Kareem Jackson...

Will Petersen

Kareem Jackson’s suspension is over, but no guarantees he’s back

Sean Payton made it clear they don't have to make a decision on Kareem Jackson's status on the 53-man roster until next Monday

1 day ago

Nik Bonitto sits out another day of practice with knee issue