Nik Bonitto sits out another day of practice with knee issue

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Once again, Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto found himself on the sideline as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered against the Chargers on Dec. 10.

Bonitto has not practiced since the injury, which came in the first half of the 24-7 win. Bonitto remains the Broncos’ leading sacker.

Broncos coach Sean Payton expressed hope Wednesday that Nik Bonitto could be available Sunday.

“I’m optimistic,” Payton said. “He’ll be questionable for this game. He didn’t go [Wedneday], but I know he’s feeling better. That’s kind of day-to-day with an MCL. I know he had a good first week of rehab and recovery.”

BEYOND NIK BONITTO: GREG DULCICH REMAINS SIDELINED

Running back Samaje Perine practiced after sitting out yesterday’s work. Perine received a rest day Wednesday. Whether he receives more touches on Sunday is to be determined. “A lot of it will depend on how the game is unfolding,” Payton said.

Tight end Greg Dulcich was not on the field as he continues to deal with a foot injury that struck upon his Dec. 13 return to the practice field.

Nose tackle Mike Purcell was at practice, but he didn’t have a helmet. The Broncos have given Purcell rest days in recent weeks.

Rookie offensive tackle Alex Palczewski practiced for a second-straight day as the Broncos utilize their 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.