BRONCOS

Russell Wilson is on to New England

Dec 20, 2023, 6:07 PM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It’s not quite, “We’re on to Cincinnati.” But Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson made it clear when asked about Sean Payton erupting in his direction on the Broncos sideline last Saturday night that he’d turned the page and moved on.

And yes, that involves talking with Payton. It seems ludicrous to think that a starting quarterback and his head coach — who also happens to be the offensive play-caller — wouldn’t have a conversation for three days after a game, even after a visible, heated moment like the one that ensued Saturday.

In other words, it’s back to normal.

“Yeah, we’ve definitely talked about the game plan for this week,” Russell Wilson said Wednesday. “We’re excited to play football. I think the biggest thing is, we’re focused on beating New England and playing a good game against them. Obviously, this game matters, and that’s really where our head is.”

To that end, Wilson dismissed the significance of the moment.

“We’re all competitive, we’re all trying to win every week, and I think that’s the part that you love about this game. It’s a passionate game, man. It’s a passionate game that we love,” Russell Wilson said.

“Listen, like I said, we’re focused on winning this week and trying to be winning the process of this week. This week is a really significant week. We’ve still got a great chance, and so we’re focused on playing really good football.”

And one of his fellow offensive captains believes Wilson is up for the task of responding.

“He’ll respond the way he always has, which is with success and grit and toughness,” Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “Being around Russell, he’s one of the toughest people I’ve ever been around — especially in this sport. And obviously nobody takes more [excrement] than he does. The way that he constantly continues to rise above it and prepare the way that he always has prepared and lead our football team — and has helped put us in position for a playoff run, which two-and-a-half months ago, I think you guys all would have laughed at us.

“So, here we are. With three games to go, Russell’s gonna do what he’s always done best, and compete his [rear ennd[ off and put us in position to win games.”

