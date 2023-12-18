Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

After monster week, Nathan MacKinnon captures NHL’s top honor

Dec 18, 2023, 11:19 AM

Nathan MacKinnon...

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday.

In four games, MacKinnon went nuts, registering 10 points with three goals and seven assists. He had at least two points in all four contests, and MacKinnon now has a point in 15 straight games. That’s the longest active streak in the league.

During this past week MacKinnon also became the fifth player in franchise history ever to record 800 points. He joined all-time greats Joe Sakic, Peter Stastny, Michael Goulet and Milan Hejduk. MacKinnon has already passed Hejduk, as he’s now up to 806 points while Hejduk is at 805.

The Avalanche got a big win on Sunday night, and MacKinnon was a huge part of it. He had two goals and two assists against the San Jose Sharks in a 6-2 triumph. Colorado went 3-1-0 in the four games for which MacKinnon earned this honor.

He currently leads the NHL in assists with 33 on the season, and is third in shots on goal with 137.

The Avs regained the top spot in the Central Division, and now have an even 40 points with a 19-10-2 record. They’re third overall in the Western Conference, trailing Vegas (47 points) and Vancouver (44 points).

Up next for MacKinnon and the team is a trip to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Tuesday before two home games to wrap up the week.

Avalanche

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: An Emotional Return to the Mile High City

Mike Evans discusses the recent positive trends for the Avs, as well as the emotional return of Erik Johnson, who had his first game back in Denver after calling it home for 13 seasons.

3 days ago

Tomas Tatar...

James Merilatt

Avalanche had big expectations for a forward they just traded

Tomas Tatar was an offseason signing for Colorado that never panned out; now, the forward is headed to Seattle for minimal compensation

3 days ago

Erik Johnson...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche did it right with all their tributes to Erik Johnson

During the first period against Buffalo, the Avs gave Erik Johnson a long tribute video, with the crowd following with a standing ovation

5 days ago

Erik Johnson...

Will Petersen

Former Avs great Erik Johnson breaks down in tears before return

When Erik Johnson met with the media on Wednesday at Ball Arena, it's no surprise he got emotional discussing all his memories in Denver

5 days ago

Mikko Rantanen Artturi Lehkonen...

Will Petersen

Mikko Rantanen blasts Artturi Lehkonen’s father for his comments

According to The Athletic's Peter Baugh, Ismo Lehkonen, who's an analyst in Finland said Mikko Rantanen "didn't have a very good summer"

6 days ago

Avalanche Flames...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche had an insanely fun win when they needed it badly

When the Avalanche needed it most, the stars showed up, as Mikko Rantanen tied the game and Nathan MacKinnon gave the Avs the lead

7 days ago

After monster week, Nathan MacKinnon captures NHL’s top honor