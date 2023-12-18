After monster week, Nathan MacKinnon captures NHL’s top honor

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday.

In four games, MacKinnon went nuts, registering 10 points with three goals and seven assists. He had at least two points in all four contests, and MacKinnon now has a point in 15 straight games. That’s the longest active streak in the league.

During this past week MacKinnon also became the fifth player in franchise history ever to record 800 points. He joined all-time greats Joe Sakic, Peter Stastny, Michael Goulet and Milan Hejduk. MacKinnon has already passed Hejduk, as he’s now up to 806 points while Hejduk is at 805.

The Avalanche got a big win on Sunday night, and MacKinnon was a huge part of it. He had two goals and two assists against the San Jose Sharks in a 6-2 triumph. Colorado went 3-1-0 in the four games for which MacKinnon earned this honor.

He currently leads the NHL in assists with 33 on the season, and is third in shots on goal with 137.

The Avs regained the top spot in the Central Division, and now have an even 40 points with a 19-10-2 record. They’re third overall in the Western Conference, trailing Vegas (47 points) and Vancouver (44 points).

Up next for MacKinnon and the team is a trip to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Tuesday before two home games to wrap up the week.