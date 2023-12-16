Lucas Krull set to play as Broncos move him to 53-player roster for Lions game

DETROIT — The Broncos needed tight end Lucas Krull for Saturday night’s game against Detroit. And the only way they could have him was by giving him a spot on the primary roster.

They officially did that Saturday in advance of kickoff, promoting him from the practice squad six days after he made the first regular-season reception of his career, a 35-yard catch during the Broncos’ 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

“It was exactly the look we thought they were gonna jump the out route outside, and he capitalized on it,” tight end Adam Trautman said of Krull’s catch last week.

“It was that Cover-3 look,” Krull said. “We got exactly what we wanted there, and I was able to get open and make a play.”

LUCAS KRULL, MOVING ON UP

The move caps a fascinating season for Lucas Krull, who spent the last 14 weeks on the Broncos’ practice squad but played three times as a practice-squad elevation as the team needed a vertical pass-catching threat from the tight-end position. That was a role Greg Dulcich was expected to fill, but he’s spent 12 weeks on injured reserve.

Dulcich practiced Wednesday as the Broncos started the clock on his potential return from injured reserve. But he sat out Thursday, with a foot injury added to the hamstring on the official injury-report designation.

Meanwhile, Lucas Krull kept working. The only way he would be eligible to play the rest of the season would be if the Broncos placed him on the 53-player roster. When they waived edge rusher Ronnie Perkins on Thursday, that created the roster spot to move Krull up.

When asked about the roster situation last Sunday, Krull wasn’T worried.

“That’s out of my control, right? I’m doing everything I have to to just make this team better and be a part of this team,” he said. “Whatever they ask of me, I’m gonna do it.”

The guidance of veteran tight end Adam Trautman has helped, too.

“He really took me under his wing,” Krull said. “He’s been a big brother to me, and man, I love him to death.”

BEYOND KRULL: INACTIVES

The big news for the Broncos was that P.J. Locke will be active. He did not practice Wednesday. The Broncos also activated rookie edge rusher Thomas Incoom, who will provide depth in the wake of Nik Bonitto’s knee injury.

Denver’s full list of inactives:

TE Nate Adkins

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto

QB Ben DiNucci

C Alex Forsyth

DE Elijah Garcia

LB Ben Niemann

S JL Skinner