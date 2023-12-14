Close
BRONCOS

Schefter: Vance Joseph not connected to head-coaching jobs… yet

Dec 14, 2023, 12:37 PM

Vance Joseph...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Many people wanted Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to leave town after the 70-20 debacle in Miami earlier this year.

They might get their wish this offseason, but for a different reason.

One of the most remarkable stories in the league, the Broncos defense has gone from zeroes to heroes. After the disaster in South Beach, and a bad Week 5 performance against the Jets, they’ve been really, really good.

In their last eight games, Joseph’s unit has allowed just 12 touchdowns and created 19 takeaways. The Broncos are 6-2 over that stretch, including 6-1 in their previous seven contests. They’re tied for the NFL lead with 24 takeaways this season.

So, could this mean Joseph has not only saved his job, but might be looking for a promotion? As in a chance to be an NFL head coach once again?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined “Schlereth and Evans” on 104.3 The Fan on Thursday morning and was asked just that. Have other teams started showing an interest in “VJ” to be their next head coach?

“Well, I think his name will come up. I have not heard it so much so far. If they keep having that kind of success… people will be drawn to look at the job that he’s done,” Schefter told Mark and Mike. “If they’re going to the playoffs and they make any kind of mark in the playoffs, yeah, people are going to look at him. There’s no doubt about that,” Schefter said.

It would only make sense. NFL teams are always looking for coordinators that have had success, and some owners definitely prefer guys with previous head-coaching experience. Joseph was Denver’s head coach in 2017 and 2018 before spending the last four years as defensive coordinator of the Cardinals.

Schefter doubled down that the interest hasn’t happened much yet, but he’s not ruling it out.

“Right now, so far, I have not heard his name as prominently as some others. It doesn’t mean he won’t get the consideration he deserves, I think he will. And the more they win, the more he’ll get,” Schefter said.

The more Denver wins, the happier Broncos Country would be to lose Joseph. Not that they don’t want him around in 2024 and beyond, but if a deep playoff run on the backs of the defense is the trade off, then so be it.

To listen to Schefter’s full interview, click here.

