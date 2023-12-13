Close
Mark Schlereth says two Broncos coaches have been best in NFL this year

Dec 13, 2023, 1:34 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The Broncos are 6-1 since a 1-5 start. They sit in prime position to make their first postseason trip since Super Bowl 50. And that dramatic turnaround not only upended the playoff standings … but it also could draw attention for some individual awards.

That starts with honors for their coaches.

And in the eyes of Denver Sports/104.3 The Fan and FOX network analyst Mark Schlereth, both Broncos head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph could be in line for some hardware.

“I’d say right now, Sean Payton would be in line for coach of the year,” Schlereth said Wednesday morning. “He’d get my vote right now if the season ended today.

“And Vance Joseph would be the assistant coach of the year. Based off the turnaround they had from 1-5 to what they’re doing now, (it) is remarkable.”

HOW PAYTON AND JOSEPH MARSHALED A BRONCOS TURNAROUND

Early in the season, both Payton and Joseph found themselves under public scrutiny for the performance of the team. Some called for Joseph’s dismissal after the Broncos hit bottom by allowing 70 points in Miami in Week 3, becoming the first NFL team since 1966 to yield that many points in a single game.

But in the wake of that defeat — and then a Week 5 loss to the New York Jets — Payton and Joseph made changes. Fabian Moreau moved up to the No. 2 cornerback role. Ja’Quan McMillian assumed the slot-cornerback job. And on offense, Payton began emphasizing the run and ball protection, making the Broncos one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL.

It worked.

“The biggest thing is understanding your weaknesses, mitigating them and leaning into your strengths,” Schlereth said, “and knowing how to play to win. That’s what they’re doing on both sides of the ball.”

The results are obvious. The individual awards could soon be, too.

