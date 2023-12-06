Sean Payton looking forward to Broncos fans in LA for huge game

Denver Broncos fans have always shown up to SoFi Stadium when the team plays in Los Angeles.

The problem?

The team has never won in the house that Stan Kroenke built.

Denver is 0-4 all-time there, with three losses coming to the Chargers and one in an embarrassing Christmas Day meltdown agains the Rams a season ago. That game got former head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired, and the Broncos are looking for a different outcome this time around.

This opponent will be the AFC West foe Chargers, who notoriously don’t have the most fans in the world. After practice on Wednesday, head coach Sean Payton was asked about it. He mentioned he was in attendance a season ago when the two teams met, working as an analyst for FOX Sports.

“The first time I was ever at the stadium was last season, and I was at the game where Denver played the Chargers. It was just coincidence. Look, I was surprised,” Payton said. “I don’t want to say it’s a newer fanbase, because it’s not, but they haven’t had a team in a while.”

Payton’s “surprise” was that there were so many Broncos fans, and he mentioned the team has seen a good showing from fans at all their away games this season.

“It’s nice when you travel like we do. That’s something. Even last week in Houston, when we’ve gone on the road this year you’ve always felt a strong presence from our fanbase. That’ll matter again Sunday, so it’s nice to have,” Payton said.

It’s no secret Broncos Country has one of the most passionate fanbases in the league, and a stadium being painted in orange jerseys can’t be dismissed.

Denver will need all the help they can get, as with a 6-6 record they’re currently the No. 9 seed in the AFC. The 5-7 Chargers aren’t far behind, but in a crowded race, a win could help land a knockout blow.

The Broncos fans in Los Angeles will do their best to help contribute to that cause.