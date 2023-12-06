Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton looking forward to Broncos fans in LA for huge game

Dec 6, 2023, 2:52 PM

Broncos fans...

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos fans have always shown up to SoFi Stadium when the team plays in Los Angeles.

The problem?

The team has never won in the house that Stan Kroenke built.

Denver is 0-4 all-time there, with three losses coming to the Chargers and one in an embarrassing Christmas Day meltdown agains the Rams a season ago. That game got former head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired, and the Broncos are looking for a different outcome this time around.

This opponent will be the AFC West foe Chargers, who notoriously don’t have the most fans in the world. After practice on Wednesday, head coach Sean Payton was asked about it. He mentioned he was in attendance a season ago when the two teams met, working as an analyst for FOX Sports.

“The first time I was ever at the stadium was last season, and I was at the game where Denver played the Chargers. It was just coincidence. Look, I was surprised,” Payton said. “I don’t want to say it’s a newer fanbase, because it’s not, but they haven’t had a team in a while.”

Payton’s “surprise” was that there were so many Broncos fans, and he mentioned the team has seen a good showing from fans at all their away games this season.

“It’s nice when you travel like we do. That’s something. Even last week in Houston, when we’ve gone on the road this year you’ve always felt a strong presence from our fanbase. That’ll matter again Sunday, so it’s nice to have,” Payton said.

It’s no secret Broncos Country has one of the most passionate fanbases in the league, and a stadium being painted in orange jerseys can’t be dismissed.

Denver will need all the help they can get, as with a 6-6 record they’re currently the No. 9 seed in the AFC. The 5-7 Chargers aren’t far behind, but in a crowded race, a win could help land a knockout blow.

The Broncos fans in Los Angeles will do their best to help contribute to that cause.

Broncos

Russell Wilson and Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos fans need to be patient with Russell Wilson

Like it or not, Broncos fans need to be patient with Russell Wison. With five games left in the season, can he turn it around? Follow @CecilLammey

49 minutes ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson addresses Jerry Jeudy looking frustrated when open on fourth-and-1

Russell Wilson explained why he took off and scrambled when Jerry Jeudy was open during the second quarter in Houston.

1 hour ago

Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

What adjustments will Sean Payton make to get the Broncos on track?

The Broncos were off against the Texans in Week 13, so what adjustments will HC Sean Payton make to get them on the right track? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason. Follow @CecilLammey

4 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos passing game will look to fix myriad issues

It was a week to forget for the Broncos, whose inconsistency helped lead to their first loss since Oct. 12 at Kansas City.

15 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Mark Schlereth ticked off with the ‘awful’ play of Russell Wilson

The play of Russell Wilson caught the attention of Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth, who didn't mince any words.

22 hours ago

Brett Rypien...

Andrew Mason

Perhaps desperate, Nathaniel Hackett turns to old Broncos friend

With the Jets going through quarterbacks like paper towels, they added former Broncos backup Brett Rypien, reuniting him with Nathaniel Hackett.

1 day ago

Sean Payton looking forward to Broncos fans in LA for huge game